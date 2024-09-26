Kellstrom Aerospace and All Nippon Airways (ANA) Enter Into Inventory Management Agreement

Kellstrom Aerospace & ANA sign Inventory Management Agreement, enabling ANA to optimize inventory value through Kellstrom's service-led supply chain solutions.

We are excited about this agreement with ANA, one of the most respected airlines in the world, as we leverage our inventory management expertise to the mutual benefit of both companies” — Michael Garcia, VP of Commercial at Kellstrom Aerospace

DAVIE, FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kellstrom Aerospace , a global leader in commercial aftermarket aviation lifecycle solutions, is proud to announce a significant agreement with All Nippon Airways (ANA), a global leading airline. The agreement will leverage Kellstrom Aerospace’s cutting-edge inventory management solutions in support of ANA’s operations.The agreement enables ANA to maximize value from of its inventory by working with Kellstrom and its innovative, service-led supply chain programs. Leveraging Kellstrom’s extensive expertise in aviation lifecycle solutions, ANA aims to streamline its operations and further strengthen its management base.“We are excited about this agreement with ANA, one of the most respected airlines in the world, as we leverage our inventory management expertise to the mutual benefit of both companies,” said Michael Garcia, VP of Commercial at Kellstrom Aerospace. “This initiative aligns with our mission to provide tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of global airlines and MROs, and we look forward to working with ANA and continuing to build our business relationship.”Kellstrom Aerospace, renowned for its lifecycle cost management and extensive inventory of OEM and aftermarket parts, will work closely with ANA to optimize value from its inventory. This announcement highlights Kellstrom’s continued commitment to the world’s Leading Airlines and MROs, like ANA, to provide innovative and integrated supply chain solutions while driving significant improvements in working capital management and operational performance.About Kellstrom Aerospace:Kellstrom Commercial Aerospace, Inc. dba Kellstrom Aerospace is one of the largest commercial aftermarket distribution channel partners to leading OEMs, airlines, leasing companies, financial institutions, air transport operators and MRO’s worldwide. Differentiated by its operational heritage, on-hand relevant inventory and parts management emphasis, Kellstrom Aerospace provides immediate access to one of the world’s largest and most comprehensive inventories of new aircraft parts for engine and airframe heavy maintenance, phase checks and line maintenance.Kellstrom Aerospace offers an unparalleled level of cost-effective supply chain solutions, including OEM parts distribution and OEM services, commercial aftermarket parts provisioning and sunset fleet services, technical services, consignment management, repair management, overhauled rotable component programs, whole aircraft/engine asset leasing and trading, and fleet provisioning programs based on real world experience. Kellstrom Aerospace provides 24/7 AOG and Just-In-Time (JIT) support covering all service offerings to over 2,000 customers in 90 countries. For more information on Kellstrom Aerospace, please visit: www.kellstromaerospace.com About All Nippon Airways (ANA):Founded in 1952 with just two helicopters, All Nippon Airways (ANA) has grown to become the largest airline in Japan. Today, ANA HOLDINGS Inc. (ANA HD) is recognized as one of the World’s Most Admired companies by Fortune.ANA HD was established in 2013 as the largest airline group holding company in Japan, comprising 69 companies. It offers three distinct airline brands: ANA, Peach, the leading LCC in Japan, and AirJapan, launched in 2024 for international routes covering Asia.ANA's legacy of superior service has earned SKYTRAX's 5-Star rating every year since 2013, making it the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation for 11 consecutive years. ANA has topped Cirium's Asia Pacific on-time performance rankings for five consecutive years during which the awards were announced.ANA HD has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index list for seven consecutive years and the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index list for eight consecutive years.For more information about ANA and ANA HD , please visit: https://www.ana.co.jp/group/en/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.