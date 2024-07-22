Vortex Aviation Receives ANAC Certification, Opening Opportunities for MRO Engine Services in Brazil
Vortex Aviation, the engine maintenance division of Kellstrom Aerospace has been awarded the National Civil Aviation Authority of Brazil (ANAC) certification.
— John McKirdy, CCO, Kellstrom Aerospace Group
This new authorization approves Vortex Aviation to perform its suite of engine maintenance services in the field and in our shops enabling the organization to best serve our customers within Brazil, as well as the global engine asset owner and lessor community.
Vortex Aviation is a global engine hospital shop and field service organization specializing in today’s mature and emerging commercial engine aviation market (such models as CFM56, LEAP, CF34, CF6-80, V2500, GTF Series, PW4000).
Focused on quick turnaround time and surgical strike maintenance workscopes, Vortex Aviation increases the usable life and revenue generation capability of our customers’ engine assets while minimizing downtime and maintenance costs.
The approval process included a full review by the Brazilian authorities of Vortex’s US facilities’ maintenance manual, safety management system, quality system, tooling and personnel records.
“This new ANAC certification adds to our current approvals, enhancing Vortex’s ability to serve our Brazilian Commercial Aviation customer base as well as our Global Lessor community,” said John McKirdy, Chief Commercial Officer, Kellstrom Aerospace Group. “This authorization continues to position the company as a unique global leader in commercial aviation engine maintenance and a key strategic maintenance partner to the world’s leading global airlines and asset owners.”
About Vortex Aviation
Vortex provides engine maintenance services to the aviation industry supporting the repair, troubleshooting, and maintenance of today’s modern turbine engines with effective solutions that reduce customers’ maintenance costs and help keep their aircraft flying. Vortex Aviation’s global core competencies include worldwide AOG repair & maintenance and engine disassembly services. Its four strategically located hospital shops provide targeted quick turn repair solutions for modern next generation and classic turbine engines used by the global, commercial, and regional jet aircraft markets.
Vortex’s full-time staff consists of OEM trained technicians at its certified repair stations in Florida and Chicago, USA plus Shannon and Dublin, Ireland. These operations have extensive background with major airlines, Operators, MRO’s, Lessors and Asset Owners. www.vortexaviation.com
About Kellstrom Aerospace
Kellstrom Aerospace is one of the largest supply chain partners to leading OEMs, airlines, leasing companies, financial institutions, air transport operators and MROs worldwide. Differentiated by its operational heritage, on-hand relevant inventory and parts management emphasis, Kellstrom Aerospace provides instant access to one of the world’s largest and most comprehensive inventories of new and pre-owned aircraft parts for engine and airframe heavy maintenance, phase checks and line maintenance.
Kellstrom Aerospace offers an unparalleled level of cost-effective supply chain solutions, including OEM parts distribution & OEM services, pre-owned parts distribution, commercial aftermarket parts provisioning and sunset fleet services, technical services, consignment management, repair management, overhauled rotable component programs, whole aircraft/engine asset leasing & trading, and fleet provisioning programs based on real world experience. Kellstrom Aerospace provides 24/7 AOG and JIT support covering all service offerings. For more news and information on Kellstrom Aerospace, please visit: www.kellstromaerospace.com.
