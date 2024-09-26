Trial Date Set for Inmate Who Escaped Custody in 2023

Press Release September 26, 2024

RICHMOND — A trial date has been set for the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) inmate who escaped state custody in 2023.

Naseem Isaiah Roulack’s two-day jury trial is currently scheduled to start Monday, Dec. 2 in Henrico County Circuit Court.

Roulack escaped VADOC custody at a Henrico County hospital in August 2023 and was captured and returned to custody in October 2023.

“The Virginia Department of Corrections is pleased to see this case proceeding to trial,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “Our agency will continue to pursue prosecution to the fullest extent of the law for any inmate who escapes state custody.”

As Roulack’s prosecution is pending in Henrico County Circuit Court, the VADOC has no further comment at this time