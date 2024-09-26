Extended Enrollment Period for 2024 Conservation Buffer Initiative Begins October 1

September 26, 2024

Qualifying Forest Buffer Bonus Payment Up to $1,000/Acre

ANNAPOLIS, MD (September 26, 2024) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture has announced the 2024-2025 enrollment period for the popular Conservation Buffer Initiative will run from October 1, 2024 through March 31, 2025. To help Maryland meet its ambitious tree planting goals, qualifying farmers who plant forest buffers through this program will receive a one-time $1,000/acre signing bonus along with the program’s standard incentive payment.

“Maryland’s Tree Solutions Now Act challenges Marylanders to plant 5 million native trees by 2031 to provide climate, environmental, and human health benefits,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “I encourage farmers with marginal land next to streams or floodplains to plant trees to transform these areas into a valuable asset for both your farms and local water quality.”

Entering its fifth year, Maryland’s Conservation Buffer Initiative provides farmers with attractive incentive payments to plant buffers next to streams to improve water quality and support the state’s climate goals. Three types of buffers are eligible for funding and free technical assistance from local soil conservation districts under the program: forest buffers planted next to waterways, grass buffers planted next to waterways or field ditches, and watercourse access control areas adjacent to pastures. Program highlights include:

Payment rates range from $500 per acre for existing grass buffers to a maximum of $4,500 per acre to install a riparian forest buffer with pasture fencing

Mowing and hay harvesting are allowed; nutrient applications are not

Farmers receive 75% of the project cost upfront and the remaining 25% after verification of planting for new or improved buffers and 100% of the eligible payment for existing buffers that have been field-verified

An extra one-time bonus payment of $1,000/acre for enrolled forest buffers is offered

Annual maintenance payments are available for forest buffers during the first five years

Contracts are for 5 or 10 years

Soil conservation districts can provide free technical assistance to get your buffer installed

Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis based on availability of funding

All work must be completed within one year of the Agreement’s signing date

Farmers wanting to install new buffers on land adjacent to waterways or improve existing buffers are encouraged to apply for this program. Applications and required forms are available on the website and at local soil conservation districts. Questions? Conservation experts at your local soil conservation district office are standing by to help you with your application.

