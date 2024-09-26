UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURE - 89 N mm96.6
The crash on I-89 north near the Colchester Weigh Station has been cleared and the roadway has been re-opened to normal traffic. Please drive carefully.
Details on the crash will be provided when available.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
I89 NB near MM96.6 is closed due to a traffic crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
