UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURE - 89 N mm96.6

The crash on I-89 north near the Colchester Weigh Station has been cleared and the roadway has been re-opened to normal traffic. Please drive carefully.

Details on the crash will be provided when available.

From: Dubuque, Benjamin via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Thursday, September 26, 2024 7:51 AM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: ROAD CLOSURE - 89 N mm96.6

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.