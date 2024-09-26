Update: Derby Barracks / Retail Theft

Subject has been identified.

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 24A5004857 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Lindor STATION: Derby Barracks CONTACT#: 802-334-8881 DATE/TIME: 09/09/24 INCIDENT LOCATION: Troy Country Store in Troy, VT VIOLATION: Retail Theft ACCUSED: Maria Chagnon AGE: 35 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT VICTIM: Troy Country Store SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the 09/17/24 at 0818 hrs, the Vermont State Police was contacted by an employee at the Troy Country Store reporting CBD oil costing $109.99 was stolen on 09/09/24. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Photos of the suspect are attached. Anyone with information pertaining to the identity of the person is asked to call the Vermont State Police-Derby Barracks/Trooper Kali Lindor at 802-334-8881. Trooper Kali Lindor Vermont State Police Derby 35 Crawford Farm Rd Newport, VT 05855 Tel. 802-334-8881 kali.lindor@vermont.gov



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.