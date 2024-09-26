Submit Release
Update: Derby Barracks / Retail Theft

Subject has been identified. 


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5004857

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Lindor

STATION:  Derby Barracks                   

CONTACT#:  802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 09/09/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: Troy Country Store in Troy, VT

VIOLATION: Retail Theft  

 

ACCUSED: Maria Chagnon                                              

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

 

VICTIM: Troy Country Store

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On the 09/17/24 at 0818 hrs, the Vermont State Police was contacted by an employee at the Troy Country Store reporting CBD oil costing $109.99 was stolen on 09/09/24. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Photos of the suspect are attached. Anyone with information pertaining to the identity of the person is asked to call the Vermont State Police-Derby Barracks/Trooper Kali Lindor at 802-334-8881.

 

 

