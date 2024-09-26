Update: Derby Barracks / Retail Theft
Subject has been identified.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5004857
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Lindor
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 09/09/24
INCIDENT LOCATION: Troy Country Store in Troy, VT
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Maria Chagnon
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT
VICTIM: Troy Country Store
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the 09/17/24 at 0818 hrs, the Vermont State Police was contacted by an employee at the Troy Country Store reporting CBD oil costing $109.99 was stolen on 09/09/24. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Photos of the suspect are attached. Anyone with information pertaining to the identity of the person is asked to call the Vermont State Police-Derby Barracks/Trooper Kali Lindor at 802-334-8881.
Trooper Kali Lindor
Vermont State Police
Derby
35 Crawford Farm Rd
Newport, VT 05855
Tel. 802-334-8881
kali.lindor@vermont.gov
