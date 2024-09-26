Minister John Steenhuisen attends G7 Agriculture Forum for Africa in Italy, 26 to 27 Sept

The Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, will be attending the G7 Agriculture Forum for Africa in Syracuse, Italy, on 26 and 27 September 2024.

The G7 is a political and economic forum for the discussion and formulation of solutions relating to trade, economics and climate change.

The two-day forum will focus on strengthening cooperation between the G7 countries and Africa in the agricultural sector and agriculture investments in Africa. This aligns with one of Minister Steenhuisen's key priorities which is to widen existing trade and cooperation markets and open new ones for South African agricultural products.

Minister Steenhuisen will be conducting bilaterals with his Italian counterpart, Minister Francesco Lollobrigida, where they hope to conclude a memorandum of understanding between the republic of South Africa and the Italian government on cooperation in the field of agriculture and rural development.

In addition, bilaterals have been arranged with the World Food Programme, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations and the International Fund of Agriculture Development (IFAD). These bilaterals are aimed at securing cooperation, funding and support for the South African agricultural sector.

