West Virginia Department of Health Warns Residents of Increased Bee Stings

The West Virginia Department of Health is warning residents of a rise in emergency room visits related to bee stings, which have increased significantly compared to last year. With the transition into fall, officials are urging residents to remain vigilant as wasps, including yellow jackets and hornets, become more aggressive, a trait that is believed to have been made worse by recent drought conditions.







Department of Health Secretary Sherri Young, DO, MBA, FAAFP states, “The safety of our community is our top priority. We want people outside enjoying these last few weeks of nice weather; however, we want them to do so securely. Take the extra precautions to ensure you and your family are protected from bees and wasps, and make sure you know how to react in the event someone is stung.”





As the West Virginia state public health entomologist Eric Dotseth notes, “Yellow jacket wasps are particularly aggressive at this time of year. With the current environmental conditions, including low precipitation affecting flowering plants, these wasps are in search of food, leading to increased encounters with humans.”





Dotseth further explains that as summer ends and autumn begins yellow jackets typically seek out sugary food sources following the diminishment of their natural prey. They are frequently found near garbage containers and recycling bins, especially those with residue from sugary drinks. However, in times of drought they are known to become aggressive, swarming into yards and other areas as they search for food and water.





Data from local emergency medical services indicate a substantial rise in bee and wasp sting cases in 2024 compared to 2023; however, comprehensive annual data on yellow jacket activity remains scarce, making it challenging to monitor trends accurately.





Bee stings often present a range of symptoms, some more serious than others. For this reason, it is important to be aware of the effects of a bee sting reaction.





Mild to moderate reactions usually involve localized pain and swelling, whereas a moderate allergic reaction may cause symptoms like hives and redness. These symptoms can usually be treated at home with over-the counter medications. A severe reaction, also known as anaphylaxis, is a potentially life-threatening emergency and requires immediate attention. Anaphylaxis may cause symptoms such as difficulty breathing; nausea and vomiting, dizziness; rapid heart​beat; fainting and loss of consciousness; swelling of the face, throat, and tongue; or pale or flushed skin. Those who present this type of reaction to bee stings may be prescribed an epinephrine auto-injector, also known as an Epi-Pen, by their doctor, which will need to be carried with them at all times.





To help avoid stings, residents are advised to take the following precautions:

Keep food and drinks covered when outdoors.

Dispose attracting bees (don’t wear shiny objects, dark bright colors and floral patterns, or strong scents like perfume and aftershave).

Stay calm and move away slowly if encountering a wasp.

Wear protective clothing, especially when using any machinery that produces sound vibrations or loud noises.

If you experience any of the above symptoms related to anaphylaxis following a bee sting, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room immediately.​

