New Documentary Film Explores the Role of ETS in the Future of Learning and Work

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ETS, a global education and talent solutions organization, debuted today a documentary focused on the company’s impact on the future of learning and work in light of the global digital transformation, dubbed Economy 4.0 or the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The organization’s role in this documentary series, distributed by CBS News , serves to shape the global narrative about how technology and innovation in the education and workforce sectors are changing the skills we need to thrive as people and societies in the world today."Digital technologies are dramatically reshaping the skills we need and value in the workplace,” said Amit Sevak, CEO of ETS. “Skills assessments and certifications will play a critical role in democratizing education and opening access to job opportunities for people from all walks of life."ETS is committed to powering human progress by promoting skill proficiency, empowering upward mobility and unlocking more opportunities for everyone, everywhere. Our assessment products – including the TOEFL, TOEIC, GRE, Praxis, workforce assessments – as well as our licensing and credentialing solutions and subsidiaries help 50 million people each year to clarify their strengths and find opportunities for growth in education, work and beyond. We continue to operate around the world, with offices in 25 locations and operations in 200 countries and territories.“In an age where change is the only constant, assessing the talent of tomorrow is critical to building paths to prosperity for individuals, businesses and societies,” said Michelle Froah, Global Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, SVP of Corporate Solutions at ETS. “ETS continues to deliver groundbreaking research and measurement solutions to lead the education and workforce sectors into the future with insights and data to power decision making.”ETS executives featured in the documentary include CEO Amit Sevak; Global Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Michelle Froah; Senior Vice President of Global Mobility, Rohit Sharma; CEO of PSI, an ETS company, Janet Garcia; Vice President of Research, Kadriye Ercikan; and Distinguished Presidential Appointee, Pat Kyllonen. Each provided their own unique perspectives from within the organization of the ways ETS is innovating to respond to the skill and measurement demands of the world of today and tomorrow to power human progress.Tune into the documentary to discover how ETS is continuing to move the world: CBS NEWSAbout ETSETS is a global education and talent solutions organization enabling lifelong learners to be future ready. We advance the science of measurement to build the benchmarks for fair and valid skill assessment. We are committed to powering human progress by promoting skill proficiency, empowering upward mobility and unlocking more opportunities for everyone, everywhere. Our assessment products – including the TOEFL, TOEIC, GRE, and Praxis Assessments – as well as our innovative solutions and subsidiaries help 50 million people each year to clarify their strengths and find opportunities for growth in education, work and beyond. We continue to operate around the world, with offices in 25 locations and operations in 200 countries and territories. www.ets.org Media Contact:Kristen Mitchellkmitchell002@ets.org

ETS Drives Global Progress by Advancing Lifelong Learning and Workforce Readiness

