Deputy Minister Narend Singh: SANParks’ reveal of Vision 2040

Programme director

Chairperson of SANParks Board, Ms Pam Yako

Your fellow Board Members present here today,

Director General, Ms Nomfundo Tshabalala

CEO of SANParks, Ms Hapiloe Sello, and Members of your Executive Committee and SANParks staff,

Members of traditional authorities, civic groups, business, traditional healers, women, youth and every other sector of South Africa society

Members of the media,

Distinguished Guests,

Ladies and gentlemen,

It is a great honour for me to be part of the Vision 2040 Reveal. Today we are making history in advocating for a thriving environment for people and nature.

The dialogue of the Board Chairperson, Ms Pam Yako and various inputs made today eloquently make the point that Vision 2040 is not merely about strengthening our conservation efforts which we must do. It is also about how we use the unique mega diversity of this beautiful country, can contribute meaningfully to the improvement of people’s lives and engender social cohesiveness. That outlook certainly fills the air with a sense of excitement about possibilities ahead.

Ours is a great, exciting and ambitious mission which speaks to how by 2040 we hope to have reshaped the character of conversations, plans and ambitions happening in our streets, homes, boardrooms, in public discourse and even possibly education to embrace our cultural and natural heritage. It is about shifting the needle in terms of shared economic growth and job creation in a manner that promotes a much stronger embrace for nature.

We are today declaring a path towards a time in the future when nature and people both thrive because of how they would have reshaped the terms of their co-dependence. This line of thought is aptly described in the theme “Vision 2040 - For A Life in Harmony with Nature” which is the theme of today’s occasion. The theme tells us that Vision 2040 is about a deliberate effort to ensure benefit sharing through sustainable development practices which can be articulated around the elements of people, planet and prosperity.

The main aim of Vision 2040 is to promote social justice and inclusivity by guaranteeing that all communities, particularly the disadvantaged and marginalised ones, have fair access to opportunities and resources and that conservation is a catalyst for growth and prosperity and the betterment of people’s livelihoods.

Vision 2040 is part of our deliberate contribution of an element of the Kunming Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) that we need to grow our conservation estate to be constitute thirty percent of the land and thirty percent of the sea be placed under protection by 2030. (commonly known as 30X30). It also indicates that communities living in and adjacent to conservation are must tangibly benefit from the economic opportunities created. The creation of Mega Living Landscapes (MLLs), which as we have heard are vast, integrated areas that balance human development with natural ecosystems, and will be a major priority.

This work is also linked to the National Biodiversity Economy Strategy, Vision 2040 promotes sustainable economic development by leveraging biodiversity as a catalyst for social and economic transformation. This includes promoting eco-tourism, sustainable agriculture, and green businesses that generate income while using and conserving natural resources. By aligning conservation efforts with economic activities, we aim to create job opportunities, support local economies and SMMEs and provide sustainable livelihoods.

Whilst listening today, there were a number of key words that remained at the top of mind and we must hold SANParks and ourselves accountable to these. One is “Realising Socio-Economic Benefits from Conservation and Biodiversity” another is “Transforming SANParks for Vision 2040” i.e. by creating a fit for purpose and responsive organisations to today’s imperatives. The other one talks to all of us here and others who needs to be mobilised behind Vision 2040 is “Inclusivity and Partnerships”. My invitation to all of us here is to be part of the Vision 2040 journey because we cannot do it alone. As it happened with the development of Vision 2040, the implementation process must draw from your collective wisdom, aspirations and best practices to create a uniquely South African concept.

These form an important base around which we should reconvene at least once a year and do a check-in on progress made. It is particularly obvious that various stakeholders which includes different spheres of government, and their entities, traditional leadership, traditional healers, the women and youth, business and broader communities will be critical for Vision 2040 to be realised.

The report back session must therefore take a critical look at progress made with implementation by all of us and assess the extent to which we have fulfilled our roles in the preceding year whilst committing to the year ahead. This is absolutely critical as we march together in the next 16 years.

Programme Director, as I conclude I think it is important to draw attention to the fact that the solution Vision 2040 offers us is in fact world class. Implemented successfully, we will be affirming South Africa’s place amongst nations that we are a “can-do” nation and when we work together and alongside one another nothing is beyond us.

Allow me on behalf of my colleagues, Minister Dr Dion George and Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts, to convey our gratitude to the Chairperson of SANParks Board, Ms Pam Yako and Board Members; CEO of SANParks, Ms Hapiloe Sello, Members of Executive Committee and SANParks staff, for the sterling work on Vision 2040: re-envisioning, re-imagining and co-creating a new future for conservation.

Distinguished guests, today we are making history and you are all invited to be part of this magnificent journey!

I thank you!