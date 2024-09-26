Minister Nobuhle Nkabane and Deputy Minister David Mahlobo hand over Alice Water Treatment Works in Ntselamanzi, 27 Sept
Deputy Minister David Mahlobo along with Higher Education and Training Minister, Dr Nobuhle Pamela Nkabane, will hand over the R130 million Alice Water Treatment and the University of Fort Hare’s (UFH) Wastewater Treatment Works Expansion Projects which are funded by the Department of Higher Education and Training.
The two projects are aimed at addressing water treatment and wastewater management at UFH and surrounding areas.
The two projects are collaborative initiatives of the University of Fort Hare, Amathole District Municipality and Raymond Mhlaba Local Municipality.
