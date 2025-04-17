MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela visits family of victim to taxi-related violence in Alberton, 17 Apr

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will on Thursday, 17 April 2025, be paying homage and her respects to the bereaved family of a woman who was the recent victim of a fatal shooting connected to taxi violence in Brackenhurst, Alberton.

The family lost their loved one unceremoniously through a brutal taxi-related killing.

The deceased was a taxi operator affiliated to the Katlehong People’s Taxi Association (KAPTA), and was a widow to a husband who had also lost his life to a taxi violence related shooting.

The MEC’s visit is purposed to also highlight Government’s ongoing efforts to address the scourge of taxi violence in Gauteng, which has claimed many lives and caused immense suffering for many families and communities.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 17 April 2025

Time: 11h30

Venue: 35 Agapanthus Street, Brackenhurst, Alberton

Enquiries:

MEC’s Spokesperson

Mr Lesiba Mpya

Cell: 078 450 984

E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates