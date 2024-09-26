History beckons as plastic pollution deal draws closer

H.E. Jonas Gahr Støre, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Norway,

H.E. Dr. William Samoei Ruto, President of Kenya,

H.E Cho Tae- yul, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Republic of Korea.

My thanks to the Republic of Kenya, UNEP’s long-time gracious host, for organizing this event and for Kenya’s commitment to ending plastic pollution, domestically and globally. On behalf of the UN Secretary-General, whom I am honoured to speak on behalf of today, I appreciate the leadership of President Ruto. And I recognize Prime Minister Støre, leader of a country that has also led on plastic pollution.

These nations are leading because our planet, once pristine, is sloshing with plastic pollution. This pollution litters our streets and landscapes. Bobs in our rivers and lakes. Clogs our oceans and even our bloodstreams.

No rational person would choose to eat plastic. But plastic pollution is so ubiquitous that worrying quantities of microplastics are nonetheless ending up in our bodies through food, water and even packaging. And the exposure pathways are broadening. Humanity is now producing around 500 million metric tonnes of plastic per year. This is predicted to triple by 2060.

But we have a historic opportunity to course correct. At the 2022 UN Environment Assembly, the Nairobi Spirit inspired nations to adopt a resolution to end plastic pollution. This would not have been possible without leadership from Kenya, Rwanda, Norway and other nations present here. And I am grateful to the Republic of Korea for hosting the final round of negotiations on a legally binding instrument to end plastic pollution, or INC-5, in Busan this November.

Excellencies,

This instrument is not about banning essential plastics. Plastic is incredibly useful. We will need it in clean transport, the energy transition, construction, healthcare and more. But we need to be far more careful about how, where and when we use this durable and flexible material. We must tackle single-use and short-lived plastics, about two thirds of which end up as pollution. And, through a life-cycle approach, we need to ensure that the plastic we do use stays in the economy, not the environment.

We know what this instrument must cover. Criteria for plastic products, including exiting identified unnecessary single-use and short-lived products. Design and performance for circularity. Managing end of life of plastic, including legacy plastics.

The instrument must also cover waste management. Extended producer responsibility. Sectoral approaches for implementation, as we must treat packaging differently from, for example, textiles. It must cover chemicals of concern in products. And it must prompt a just transition for all, including the 20 million waster pickers around the world.

All of this must be backed by innovative financial mechanisms, mandatory reporting and evaluation, and dedicated programmes of work.

Excellencies,

It is critical that the treaty has a strong start, so that we can build it further out in the future as the science becomes clearer. It is critical that we ensure strong broad strokes language on making Extended Producer Responsibility a national requirement. It is critical that we have strong waste management. It is critical that we understand that by taking out single-use and short-lived plastics, we will force a reduction in the production of raw polymers for those products.

The negotiations have enabled a degree of convergence on several areas. Now we will need the continued commitment and engagement of all stakeholders and strong political support to land a deal that represents an ambitious starting point. My hope is that today’s event will send a strong message to Member States to seek consensus and agree a deal by the end of 2024, as called for in the UN Environment Assembly resolution.

So, Member States, now it is up to you. Don’t kick the can – or the plastic bottle – down the road. Give the people of the world what they demand: an end to plastic pollution. Do this by landing an instrument that addresses the life cycle of plastic. An instrument that is ambitious, credible and just. That responds to the needs of people and communities. And that protects people and planet from plastic pollution.