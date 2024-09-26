Library Automation Leader Biblionix Launches Redesigned Website

The leading provider of cloud-based library management systems has unveiled its newly redesigned website offering an enhanced user experience.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biblionix, a leading provider of cloud-based library management systems, is pleased to announce the launch of its redesigned website. The new website offers an enhanced user experience, making it easier for visitors to find information about the company's products and services, and features a dedicated Trending Features section showcasing the latest innovations in library automation.

The redesigned website reflects Biblionix's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of public libraries nationwide. With a focus on simplicity and ease of use, the new website allows visitors to quickly navigate through the company's offerings, including the Apollo and Artemis automation services.

"We are excited to launch our redesigned website, which is a testament to our dedication to providing the best possible experience for our customers," said Mr. Dick Moeller, spokesperson for Biblionix. "The new website not only showcases our products and services but also highlights our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction."

The redesigned Biblionix website offers several key enhancements designed to improve user experience:

• Simplified Navigation: The website now features a user-friendly navigation bar, making it easier for librarians and library staff to find the information they need quickly.

• Trending Features Section: A dedicated “Trending Features” section highlights Biblionix's most popular and innovative library management functionalities, allowing visitors to discover the latest tools and functionalities that can streamline library operations.

• Improved Visibility: The website offers refined user experience, allowing visitors to quickly and efficiently find key product information.

• Simplified Demo Booking Process: Scheduling a demo or requesting a consultation with a Biblionix representative is now a more streamlined process with clear calls to action throughout the website.

The redesigned website also showcases Biblionix’s award-winning Apollo Integrated Library System (ILS), which has earned Platinum status in the 2021 Modern Library Awards. Apollo has also been ranked #1 in the Marshall Breeding “Perceptions” survey for eight consecutive years, highlighting its ease of use and robust features.

• Product of the Year Award (2016, 2015)

• Platinum Awards in Modern Library Awards (5 total over 7 years)

These accolades underscore Biblionix’s consistent commitment to delivering exceptional solutions that help libraries thrive.

Customers have praised Biblionix for its exceptional customer service and user-friendly solutions. Jan Steele, a satisfied client, stated, "I hope you know how grateful we are to you for the great support we receive from you guys. We appreciate you more than you know." Another client, Nicki Stohr, expressed, "You guys do such great things. Thank you for listening. Out of all the ILS that I have worked in my 30 years of library work, Biblionix is the easiest to work with."

Biblionix invites visitors to explore the redesigned website and experience the enhanced user interface firsthand. The company also offers a self-guided demo, allowing potential customers to explore the features and benefits of the Apollo ILS at their own pace.

For more information about Biblionix and its library automation solutions, please visit the company website (https://www.biblionix.com) or call +1 877-800-5625.

About Biblionix:

Biblionix (https://www.biblionix.com/about/) is a customer-focused company dedicated to providing efficient and innovative library automation systems. We are committed to empowering libraries of all sizes to achieve their goals and deliver exceptional service to their communities.

Note to Editors:

• Biblionix offers cloud-based library automation systems designed exclusively for public libraries.

• Biblionix's Apollo library automation system is consistently recognized for its exceptional features and ease of use.

• Biblionix boasts an industry leading customer retention rate, a testament to the company's dedication to customer satisfaction.

