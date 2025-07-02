Lucky Hills Coffee Expects Brazilian Coffee Crop Prices to Increase

The specialty coffee supplier anticipates higher pricing due to production challenges and increased focus on quality selection.

MIAMI LAKES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucky Hills Coffee, a leading supplier of specialty coffees to the US food service market, expects prices for the next Brazilian coffee crop to increase due to multiple production factors including unpredictable climatic conditions, rising operational costs, and currency fluctuations affecting the global coffee market. In 2024, for example, input costs rose by over 15% while the Brazilian real experienced nearly 10% volatility against the U.S. dollar—both key contributors to pricing uncertainty.

The company, which maintains direct relationships with a cooperative of 80 coffee growers in Carmo da Cachoeira, Southern Minas Gerais State, Brazil, stated that the anticipated price increases will be accompanied by an enhanced focus on quality and more rigorous selection processes when choosing coffee lots. “This year, we are evaluating over 300 micro-lots to identify those that meet our strict flavor profile and sustainability standards,” the company noted.

"If we are paying more for coffee, it should be for coffee of the highest quality, with even more rigorous selection," said Anne Valdez, spokesperson for Lucky Hills Coffee and an international cupping judge, barista competition judge, and craft roasting educator. "The price increase will be accompanied by an even more thorough and selective process when choosing lots."

The announcement comes as the coffee industry faces a complex scenario of higher production demands and operational costs. Climatic conditions in Brazil's coffee-growing regions have created additional challenges for producers, while currency fluctuations and increased production costs have further impacted the supply chain.

Lucky Hills Coffee emphasized that despite higher pricing, the company will continue its commitment to excellence through increased investment in partnerships with producers who follow sustainable and high-quality practices. The company's direct trade model eliminates intermediaries, which helps minimize costs while maintaining quality control and traceability.

"We work to deliver exceptional coffees that fully justify the investment," Anne added. "There is greater effort and real cost behind the production of quality coffee."

The company's approach includes guaranteeing traceability and consistency throughout the supply chain. All 100% arabica specialty coffee beans are imported directly from pre-approved partner plantations and roasted locally in Florida to ensure maximum freshness before delivery to customers throughout the United States.

For coffee traders and commodity investors, this announcement reflects broader market trends affecting Brazilian coffee production. The Southern Minas Gerais region, where Lucky Hills sources its beans, is recognized as one of Brazil's premier coffee-growing areas, known for producing specialty coffee with unique terroir characteristics.

Lucky Hills Coffee has indicated its commitment to maintaining open dialogue with clients to explain pricing adjustments and build partnerships based on trust and excellence. The company's direct trade model, which eliminates middlemen, positions it to navigate these market conditions while maintaining quality standards.

The specialty coffee market continues to face evolving challenges as producers adapt to changing environmental and economic conditions. Companies with direct relationships to growers, like Lucky Hills Coffee, are better positioned to maintain quality control and provide transparency throughout the supply chain during these market adjustments.

Hospitality businesses including cafés, restaurants, boutique hotels, and wellness retreats can expect continued access to high-quality Brazilian specialty coffee through Lucky Hills' established network, though at adjusted pricing that reflects the increased production costs and enhanced quality selection processes.

For more information about Lucky Hills Coffee and its specialty coffee offerings, visit https://luckyhillscoffee.com/ or call +1 (407) 719-2390.

###

About Lucky Hills Coffee

Lucky Hills Coffee (https://luckyhillscoffee.com/about/) is a leading supplier of specialty coffees to the US food service market, offering unique varieties of coffee without middlemen, in an ethical, transparent, and completely sustainable way. Based in Miami Lakes, Florida, the company maintains direct relationships with a cooperative of 80 coffee growers in Carmo da Cachoeira, Southern Minas Gerais State, Brazil. Through its innovative direct trade model, Lucky Hills ensures maximum quality and freshness, roasting beans locally in Florida on demand.

Notes to Editors:

Lucky Hills Coffee sources its beans exclusively from a cooperative of 80 coffee growers in one of Brazil's finest coffee-growing regions, ensuring complete traceability and sustainability. The company's direct-trade model eliminates intermediaries, allowing for both premium quality and competitive pricing.

Anne Valdez, who will be available for interviews during the show, is an international cupping judge, regional barista judge, espresso training station instructor, and craft roasting station instructor.

End of Press Release.

