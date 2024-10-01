Secure I.T. Environments Completes Upgrades to Three Data Centres for UK Transportation Company

Company logo for Secure I.T. Environments A headshot of Chris Wellfair, Projects Director

UPS, cooling, room reconfiguration and related M&E works completed on live data centres.

... Our expertise in managing mission critical data centre environments ensured these upgrades were successful and will ensure operations are as energy efficient as possible going forward.” — Chris Wellfair, Projects Director, Secure I.T. Environments Ltd

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Secure I.T. Environments Ltd (SITE), one of the UK’s leading design and build companies for modular, containerised and micro data centres, has announced the completion of mechanical, electrical and cooling upgrades for three data centres at a leading UK transportation company.Working in a live environment where a phased approach was essential to ensure supply chains and just in time logistics requirements from customers were not impacted, the works comprised:• Phased installation of new energy efficient cooling in data centre A with three GEA Multi-DENCO Energy Efficient DX air conditioning units, and related mechanical and electrical works.• Decamp data centre B and C, re-locate patch panels, supply new cable management racks, install CAT6 cable runs to new racks and additional structured cabling• Install new 60-minute fire rated panels to split data centre B• Relocate UPS from data centre B to data centre A, and upgrade to Multi Power rack mount MPW CBC 130 UPS solution with 84kVA N+1 of power and 5 battery strings• Decommission the existing generator, supply and install a Kohler D275 275kVA generator on a new concrete base• A contract to provide on-going maintenance for the siteChris Wellfair, Projects Director at Secure I.T. Environments, said: “Today’s transport and supply chain infrastructures are always connected, working around the clock to ensure that goods reach companies and consumers across the country. Keeping the mission critical data centres running to support this key industry is vital, but they also need to be maintained. Our expertise in managing mission critical data centre environments ensured these upgrades were successful and will ensure operations are as energy efficient as possible going forward.”About Secure I.T. Environments LtdSecure I.T. Environments Ltd is a UK company specialising in the design and build of energy efficient internal/external secure modular, containerised, and micro data centres, including mechanical and electrical infrastructure. The company has established an enviable relationship with its clients based on trust and mutual respect by working as a team with the client and its project team.The company offers a “Total Solutions Package” to the private, healthcare, education, and government sectors, as well as co-hosting companies in the UK and offshore, by way of design, implementation, and installation management services for projects from small stand-alone computer rooms to large public sector contracts and co-hosting locations. All rooms are designed to meet the latest test standards, now regarded as the benchmark standard for modular rooms being installed throughout the UK and Europe.Secure I.T. Environments’ primary aim is to ensure that clients’ critical infrastructure components are protected against all external threats in a suitably protected modular room or ModCel containerised environment . To this end the company has established long-standing partnerships with its manufacturers, who are at the forefront of R&D, to ensure the highest level of physical protection and energy efficiency is maintained.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.