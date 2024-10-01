S&SE Celebrates Over 25 Years of Innovation in Flexographic ﻿Printing Packaging and Laminating Industry

Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. is revolutionizing the industry by providing RTOs tailored to the unique needs of flexographic printing facilities.

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global lamination systems market continues to demonstrate strong growth, with its valuation reaching $458.2 million in 2022 and projected to rise to $720.5 million by 2032, driven by a steady CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2032. This robust performance highlights the increasing demand for advanced lamination technologies across various industries. Simultaneously, the global digital printing market is experiencing significant momentum, with an estimated size of USD 38.07 billion in 2023, anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030. These growth trajectories underscore the evolving landscape of printing and lamination solutions worldwide.

Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. (S&SE), a leading provider of industrial air pollution control systems, proudly celebrates more than 25 years of partnership with the flexographic printing and laminating industry. S&SE continues to set the standard for environmental compliance, safety and sustainability by working closely with press and laminating equipment suppliers, ensuring that both equipment operations and their environmental impacts are fully understood and addressed. Since its inception, S&SE has served as a trusted intermediary between regulatory agencies, printing/laminating customers, and equipment suppliers, ensuring that all parties are aligned on industry requirements and responsibilities. Through continuous innovation, S&SE has played a vital role in driving progress in reducing emissions and increasing operational efficiency within the industry.

S&SE has actively collaborated with equipment suppliers to incorporate recirculation techniques, reducing equipment exhaust volumes and increasing solvent load levels while adapting combustion chamber hot by-pass technology for safe and efficient operation. S&SE also offers highly efficient Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer (RTO) solutions with up to 99% destruction efficiency, helping customers meet the tightening environmental regulations in a cost-effective manner. This includes low capital cost RTO systems designed to minimize maintenance with single actuating valve technology.

For smaller businesses with limited resources, S&SE provides comprehensive permit engineering services to ensure compliance with local and federal regulations, allowing them to focus on operational growth. In addition, S&SE maximizes the efficiency of ink and laminating solvent collection with Permanent Total Enclosure designs and sweep air technology. These solutions improve collection efficiency, limit overall laden air requirements at collection points, and supply fuel (BTU value) to RTO systems, reducing natural gas consumption in operation.

By fine-tuning source collection system ductwork, S&SE minimizes operational costs and increases equipment efficiency. The company also addresses proper ozone treatment from corona treaters, ensuring regulatory compliance with optimized exhaust handling. S&SE designs systems that qualify for natural gas and electrical utility rebates, offering customers substantial savings on RTO equipment purchases and assisting in the application process for incentives with participating Regional providers.

Additionally, S&SE enhances energy savings through the incorporation of secondary heat recovery into system designs, creating further opportunities for rebates. At a recent flexographic printing operation, S&SE is currently completing an east coast 50,000 SCFM capacity RTO. The unit is designed to treat multiple press equipment as well as ink room and floor sweep sources. This system is designed to achieved 98% destruction efficiency, with a pre-wired to simplify field installation, and incorporates VPN communication technology for remote diagnostics and troubleshooting. All showcasing S&SE's commitment to delivering adaptable, efficient, and environmentally responsible solutions.

"As the flexographic printing, laminating,and packaging industry continues to evolve, Ship & Shore Environmental remains at the forefront of environmental stewardship and innovation. For over 25 years, we’ve been committed to delivering cutting-edge air pollution control technologies that not only help our clients meet regulatory standards but also drive operational efficiency. Our deep collaboration with equipment manufacturers and regulatory bodies allows us to develop custom solutions that maximize energy savings and minimize environmental impact. At Ship & Shore, we believe that the future of printing is one where sustainability and performance go hand in hand," said Anoosheh Oskouian, President & CEO, Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc.

As the flexographic printing and laminating industry continues to evolve, Ship & Shore Environmental remains committed to innovation and environmental protection. Whether you are a new entrant into the industry or looking to expand your operations, consulting with S&SE can help you streamline abatement equipment and regulatory requirements for a more sustainable future.

About Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc.

Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. is a Long Beach, California-based, woman-owned, certified business specializing in air pollution capture and control systems for industrial applications. Ship & Shore helps major manufacturers meet Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) abatement challenges by providing customized, energy efficient air pollution abatement systems for various industries, resulting in improved operational efficiency and tailored "green" solutions. Since 2000, Ship & Shore has been prepared to handle and advise on the full spectrum of environmental needs with its complete array of engineering and manufacturing capabilities and global offices around the U.S., Canada, Europe, India, Thailand, China, and more. The Ship & Shore Technical Engineering Team has custom designed tailored solutions for clients throughout the world. For more information, visit www.shipandshore.com.

