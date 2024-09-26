TOOTRiS Selects Visionary Leader Tony Dillon as Vice President to Lead Corporate Benefit Advisory Efforts Nationwide

Tony Dillon joins TOOTRiS as Vice President, Corporate Benefits Advisor

It’s not just theory; it’s real, measurable success. Now, I’m passionate about helping other businesses discover that same ‘aha!’ moment...that investing in Child Care can make for their people.” — Tony Dillon

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOOTRiS, a trailblazer in real-time Child Care solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Tony Dillon as Vice President, Corporate Benefits Advisor. With a distinguished background in human resources and corporate administrative leadership, Tony’s 25+ years of experience in the manufacturing industry will be invaluable in advancing the mission at TOOTRiS to empower working parents and businesses nationwide.

Tony’s impressive career includes transformative roles within Toyota Manufacturing, where he drove organizational change across Indiana, Illinois, Texas, Kentucky, and most notably in Huntsville, Alabama. During his four-year assignment in Huntsville, Tony was instrumental in launching Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, a groundbreaking joint venture that developed a 4,500-employee, four-million-square-foot assembly plant designed to produce 300,000 vehicles annually.

While at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, Tony recognized the power of Child Care Benefits to attract and retain top talent. He championed the implementation of TOOTRiS and its mixed-delivery Child Care solution, understanding that providing a solid foundation for working parents which gives them care choices to fit their specific needs, was crucial to building and retaining a thriving workforce. His foresight in prioritizing Child Care support helped grow the team and set a new standard for employee benefits in the automotive industry. After the first year, the company realized an 11% drop in overall attrition and a 20% drop in attrition among women.

“Seeing the impact of our own program, where we successfully reduced turnover and boosted employee satisfaction, fired me up,” said Tony Dillon. “It’s not just theory; it’s real, measurable success. Now, I’m passionate about helping other businesses discover that same ‘aha!’ moment—when they realize the profound difference that investing in Child Care can make for their people and their bottom line.”

After his impactful tenure at Toyota Motor North America, Tony transitioned to government contracting before joining TOOTRiS. His experience in enhancing business objectives through innovative employee benefits perfectly aligns with the TOOTRiS mission to revolutionize corporate support for working parents.

"We are thrilled to have Tony Dillon join the TOOTRiS family," said Alessandra Lezama, TOOTRiS CEO and member of the ReadyNation CEO Task Force on Early Childhood. "Tony’s profound insight into how Child Care Benefits can fundamentally change the workplace is exactly what sets him apart. He hasn’t just seen the data, he’s lived it — having implemented TOOTRiS benefits at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing to great success. His leadership and first-hand experience make him the perfect advocate to show other industry leaders how investing in Child Care Benefits can drive employee satisfaction, retention, and productivity."

Tony’s career began as Vice President of Corporate Cash Management at Old National Bank in Evansville, Indiana, where he spent 12 years honing his financial expertise. His broad skill set, encompassing finance, human resources, and operations, underscores his ability to drive meaningful impact across diverse industries.

Tony and his wife, Sara, a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner specializing in children’s mental health, share a commitment to supporting families. Together, they have four children living across the country.

TOOTRiS is excited to have Tony’s visionary leadership guiding the expansion of its Employer Child Care Benefits, ensuring that working parents have the support they need to thrive in their careers.

About TOOTRiS:

TOOTRiS is the nation's largest, most comprehensive Child Care network with over 200,000 providers across the country. TOOTRiS provides a seamless Child Care Benefits workforce solution that meets the new CHIPS Program requirement by giving working parents direct access to the most affordable, accessible, reliable, and high-quality Child Care options. TOOTRiS is the first and only technology that unites key stakeholders (parents, providers, employers, government agencies) in a single platform, enabling employers to provide turn-key Child Care Benefits to increase productivity, retention, recruiting, and ROI, while their workforce has the flexibility and family support they need.

For more information, visit www.tootris.com.

