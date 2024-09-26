SA Training Awards winners announced

Release date: 25/09/24

South Australia’s first female stonemason, an enrolled nurse with a passion for improving the health of Aboriginal people and a lighting technician with the desire to start a youth theatre company are just some of the winners crowned at tonight’s South Australian Training Awards.

The South Australian Training Awards recognise the quality, diversity and ingenuity in the state’s vocational education and training system and highlight the outstanding achievements of students, apprentices, training providers, schools, and employers.

Seven individuals as well as seven organisations were recognised at the awards presentation, from a total of 120 nominations. Winners will represent the state on the national stage at the 2024 Australian Training Awards, in Canberra later this year.

This year’s Awards also included a new Lifetime Achievement Award, which was awarded to Joanne Denley for her leadership over her 30-year career in vocational education and training.

Joanne’s career in the Australian VET and skills sector includes various roles across Bridgestone in Australia and New Zealand where she was instrumental in building training cultures that transformed productivity, profitability, safety, and retention. Joanne has been on the TAFE SA Board as a Director since 2012 and Chair since 2021.

2024 Individual winners

Apprentice of the Year – Bianca Taylor

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year – Stephanie Hernandez

School-based Apprentice or Trainee of the Year – Lara Wilson

Trainee of the Year – Lisa Brazzalotto

VET Teacher/Trainer of the Year – Dee Slade

Vocational Student of the Year – Zander Lee

Lifetime Achievement Award – Joanne Denley

2024 Organisational winners

Excellence in Diversity Award – Morella Community Centre

Industry Collaboration Award – ‘Road to Redemption’ – a collaboration between Workskil Australia, Carey Training and the Department for Correctional Services

Large Employer of the Year Award – Datacom

Large Training Provider of the Year Award – TAFE SA

Small Training Provider of the Year Award – Flexible Construction Training & Assessment – Building Careers

VET Innovation for Schools Award – Kapunda High School

Small Employer of the Year Award – CJM Electrical Services

For more information about this year’s winners, visit www.trainingawards.sa.gov.au.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

Over the next five years, nine out of ten jobs will require post-secondary education, with half requiring vocational training.

A high-performing skills sector is critical to providing a skilled workforce supporting the major, multi-generational projects on the horizon – such as AUKUS, the Hydrogen Jobs Plant, the Torrens to Darlington interchange, and the new Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The South Australian Training Awards are our state’s most prestigious awards for vocational education and training. They are a great way to lift the sector and highlight its importance to South Australia’s economy.

The awards are a fantastic way to showcase the efforts and talents of individuals and organisations across South Australia who motivate others and contribute to their communities.

Attributable to SA Skills Commissioner, Cameron Baker

Congratulations to all the exceptional winners who have been recognised in this year’s South Australian Training Awards.

These winners exemplify the quality of our vocational education and training system and its positive impact on individuals and employers across our state.They are shining examples of why South Australia is the centre of vocational education and training excellence.

The diversity of this year’s winners is a testament to the accessibility of the vocational education and training sector and its role in empowering individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in a wide range of industries.

Their success highlights the adaptability, innovation, and resilience of South Australia's vocational education and training sector, which continues to respond to the evolving needs of the workforce.