New trial targets safe disposal of embedded batteries, including vapes

Under the embedded battery trial led by the NSW Environment Protection Authority, 21 council-operated Community Recycling Centres now have designated bins to allow people to properly and safely dispose of embedded battery products, free of charge.

An embedded battery is a small battery that is placed permanently within an item. They are often buried deep within the device and have no easy way of being removed.

Embedded batteries have surged in prevalence in recent years, thanks to the growing demand for compact, long-lasting portable devices. They’re found in many rechargeable items that don’t have a replaceable battery including some types of electric toothbrushes, shavers, smart watches, speakers, headphones and vacuums.

Batteries are made of highly combustible materials including lithium-ion and have been linked to a significant rise in fires at homes and waste facilities.

There were 193 battery-related fires in NSW between 1 January and 1 August, 2024. That is an 18% increase on the same period last year. In 2023, the number of Li-on battery-related fires in NSW jumped to 285, more than double the previous year. The majority were traced back to small devices.

Vapes are a growing concern as they contain both a battery and hazardous chemicals, posing serious fire risks for garbage trucks and waste facilities when thrown in household bins.

The problem is not going away, with lithium-ion battery sales expected to increase six-fold to 600,000 tonnes per year by 2050. The NSW Government wants to recycle and repurpose these batteries so fewer of them go to landfill in the first place.

The Community Recycling Centres now accepting embedded battery products are:

Albury

Artarmon

Bathurst

Bega

Bellingen

Blaxland

Campbelltown

Central Coast

Dubbo

Hawkesbury

Lake Macquarie

Leichhardt

Lismore

Liverpool

Newcastle

Port Macquarie

Shoalhaven

Tamworth

Wagga Wagga

Wingecarribee

Wollongong

Embedded batteries will be removed from devices and recycled, and other parts will be recycled where possible.

The trial will be used to collect information on the types and quantities of embedded battery products being thrown out, the collection and processing options for these products and the best ways to remind people of correct recycling habits. Additionally, the trial will help to test and develop processing capacity for these products.

The trial will run until September 2026, with reviews along the way.

Household quantities of vapes will also now be accepted at Household Chemical CleanOut events.

The embedded battery trial is just one of the steps the Minns Labor Government is taking to address the threat posed by problematic batteries. NSW has announced strict new standards on lithium-ion powered e-bikes, e-scooters and similar products. Sellers who don’t meet the new regulations could be fined up to $825,000.

NSW is also partnering with Queensland and Victorian governments to lead reforms to Australia's product stewardship arrangements for all batteries. This trial will inform that work.

More information about the trial including a list of eligible products can be found online: https://www.epa.nsw.gov.au/embedded-batteries

Quote attributable to Minister for Climate Change and the Environment Penny Sharpe:

“We want to make it easier for people to do the right thing with embedded batteries, to help prevent fires in bins, rubbish trucks and waste facilities at the same time as reducing what goes to landfill.

“The majority of embedded battery products, including single-use disposable vapes, end up in rubbish bins where they pose risks to workers and communities. But it’s important everyone knows batteries, whether loose or embedded in devices, don’t belong in yellow and red kerbside bins.

“This trial of dedicated embedded battery bins will help NSW mitigate fire hazards and recycle more device components, to benefit our health and environment in the short and long term.”