FSX Launches 'VB-COSME-' Japanese Hygienic 'Oshibori' Hand Wipes in the U.S. US AROMA Premium Citral / US AROMA Premium Hinoki WAGARA Ichimatsu Aka / WAGARA Sippou Kin REION L / REION S VB Logo

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FSX Inc.（Head Office: Kunitachi City, Tokyo; President: Katsuyuki Fujinami; hereinafter "FSX") will launch its core brand of Oshibori - a Japanese-style hand wipe that is a hallmark of the country's culinary and hospitality experience. FSX is set to launch their core brand “VB-COSME-” Oshibori hand wipes in the United States, as well as its accompanying temperature control unit “REION”, which can refrigerate or heat up the oshibori. The company will make a full-scale entry into the US market, starting with sales at the Mutual Trading Japanese Food & Restaurant Expo, the largest exhibition for Japanese restaurants in the US, on 28 September 2024.

Since "Japanese food" was registered as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2013, the allure and popularity of the nation’s culinary culture has been growing globally. The number of Japanese restaurants in the U.S. has been steadily increasing post-Covid, many of which have been awarded stars in the Michelin Guide, giving high acclaim to the nation’s food. However, knowledge about using oshibori hand wipes as an essential part of the Japanese dining experience remains limited.

FSX's patented VB (Virus Block) hand hygiene technology, inhibits viruses and bacteria on hand wipes and towels by more than 99.99%, leading to over 140 million Oshibori hand wipes sold domestically, and attracted numerous inquiries from overseas, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, exporting and selling the product internationally requires compliance with different regulations and obtaining certification in each country. As a result, FSX has only been able to sell the product in certain regions, primarily in Asia, and has not yet expanded to the U.S. market. In response to the challenges of the pandemic, FSX began developing applications for VB technology to enable broader international deployment. The company has also been working to secure patents and trademarks in the United States, establish an informative website, and develop sales channels and logistics. Now that preparations are complete, FSX is launching the "VB-COSME-” Oshibori series hand wipes in the U.S. as a general cosmetic product, which also offers anti-aging skin care benefits.

The origin of oshibori hand wipes dates back to ancient Japan, where innkeepers would offer weary travelers wet towels at the door not only to cleanse their bodies, but also to help the guest unwind from their long journey. This practice, deeply tied to Japanese ideals of hygiene and hospitality, has been passed down for generations. With its move into the U.S. market, FSX hopes to spread the hygenic Japanese tradition of Oshibori, so that others can enjoy a moment of calm and refreshment before their meal.

Reference:

Products line-up for U.S. Market

US AROMA Premium Citral

Quantity: 600 wipes

Retail Price: $324.8 (@$0.54)

US AROMA Premium Hinoki

Quantity: 600 wipes

Retail Price: $420.3 (@$0.7)

WAGARA Ichimatsu Aka

Quantity: 750 wipes

Retail Price: $260.6 (@$0.35)

WAGARA Sippou Kin

Quantity: 300 wipes

Retail Price: $215.7 (@$0.72)

REION L

Retail Price: $1,450

Size：W17.71in × D15.03in×H14.68in

AC Adaptor.Input AC100V(100-240V)50/60Hz

REION S

Retail Price: $1,250

Size：W8.85in × D15.03in×H14.68in

AC Adaptor.Input AC100V(100-240V)50/60Hz

*FSX plans to gradually expand the lineup of the "VB-COSME-" Oshibori series in the future.

Sales in the U.S. Market

FSX’s products will be distributed across the country by MUTUAL TRADING COMPANY INC, the largest Japanese food wholesaler in the United States. Following successful test marketing, FSX America will also transition its online sales to Amazon, with plans to launch direct e-commerce through their own sales website, which is currently in development.

Exhibition Information

Mutual Trading

Japanese Food and Restaurant Expo

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Location: Pasadena, Los Angeles County, California, U.S.A.

Venue: Pasadena Convention Center

Booth number: Booth # 1-2

About FSX America, Inc. https://www.fsx-america.com/

Address: 21171 S WESTERN AVE STE 2637 TORRANCE, CA 90501 USA

Established: 2016

Business Activities: Selling Oshibori hand wipes and related products, sharing the tradition of oshibori, spreading the culture of Japanese hospitality and hygiene technology

About VB/VB-COSME:

VB is a patented technology developed by FSX (JP Patent No. 6739772, US Patent No.11985971-B2) with a focus on hygiene, the most important aspect of oshibori. It is the world's first water solution to block viruses and bacteria on hand wipes and towels, and inhibits 99.99% of viruses smaller than bacteria. Since it has no oral toxicity or skin irritation, it is safe for use by the elderly and children with sensitive skin.

VB-COSME-, an evolution of VB, is another patented technology (JP Patent No. 7278638, US Patent Pending) by FSX, which was developed by focusing on the relationship between oshibori hand wipes and skin with functions to support aging care and is recognized for its effectiveness in cleaning, conditioning, and moisturizing skin. After safety was confirmed following human skin sensitivity tests, VB-COSME- became the industry's first cosmetic-certified Oshibori wipe that can be used for both the hands as well as the entire body.

About REION https://www.reion.jp/en/

REION is an unprecedented new Oshibori temperature control unit that combines design and technology. It is equipped with the world's first patented “Air Circulation Technology” (JP Patent No. 6143318, US Patent No. 10527326-B2) that effectively regulates temperature by “air flow”, enabling rapid cooling or heating of oshibori hand wipes and towels, which was previously difficult to achieve. Renowned Japanese product designer Ryuichi Kozeki was involved in the entire design process, and the product won the 2018 “Good Design Award”.

About FSX, Inc. https://www.fsx.co.jp/en/

FSX was originally founded in 1967 as Fujinami Towel Service, a rental Oshibori hand towel business, based on the philosophy that “Oshibori are not a service of goods, but a service of the heart”. Since then, the company has been based in Kunitachi City, Tokyo, and has been engaged in a wide range of business activities centering on Oshibori hand towels and wipes. Starting with the development of materials and processing machines, then by developing patented technology for adding aroma to oshibori, the VB antiviral and antibacterial hygiene technology, and the "REION" control unit that provides oshibori hand towel and wipes at an optimum temperature. In addition, the company is also involved in e-commerce operations and partner businesses. On their 50th anniversary, the company officially changed its name to "FSX, Inc.” with a vow to continue developing its business by creating more innovative products and services, and to spread the Japanese Oshibori culture worldwide.

