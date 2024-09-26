A global list of the best-in-class Work Tech vendors administered by The Inspiring Workplaces Group and TSC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2024 Top 25 Work Tech Vendor list announced today● A global list of the best-in-class Work Tech vendors administered by The Inspiring Workplaces Group and TSC● Winners selected by independent panel include organizations such as Benefex, Gloat, iCIMS, PILOT, retrain.ai, Unmind and more...New York and London – September 26, 2024 – The 2024 Inspiring Workplaces Work Tech Awards in partnership with TSC today announces its winners from all corners of the globe. Each vendor completed a five-part submission detailing how their technology impacts their employees, customers, purpose, and more, with the goal of fostering PeopleFirst organizations.Matt Manners, founder of The Inspiring Workplaces Group commented, “Congratulations to the Top 25 Work Tech Vendors. Having witnessed and recognised the most Inspiring Workplaces all over the world for the past decade, I know how powerful the right technology at the right time can be. It can be THE catalyst to driving positive change for an organisation and the people within it. If you need that catalyst, look no further than this Top 25!.”The Top 25 Work Tech Vendors (listed in alphabetical order)• Attensi• Benefex• Criteria Corp• DailyPay• Engage2Excel• Engagedly Inc.• Envoy• Fama Technologies• FinFit• Geographic Solutions• Gloat• hireEZ• HR Acuity• iCIMS• LearnLux• PILOT Inc.• retrain.ai• Selerix Systems• SkillCycle• TalentNeuron• Teamed• Texthelp• Unmind• WebMD Health Services• WorkEasy Software• ZestWinning vendors demonstrated the true purpose and impact of their technology. The recognised vendors also had varied and specialized uses of its technology that cut across multiple areas of the world of work including: the HR function, benefits, employee experience, wellbeing, communication, inclusion, mental health and more.You can register your interest for 2025 Work Tech Vendor Awards here.Open for entries globally - 2025 Inspiring Workplaces AwardsWant to have the chance of being named in The Top Inspiring Workplaces lists around the world? We are now open for 2025 entries! Discover the regions and download the entry pack here.Partner with Inspiring WorkplacesThere are various opportunities for organisations to partner with Inspiring Workplaces. For more information please contact matt@inspiring-workplaces.comAbout Inspiring Workplaces – change the worldInspiring Workplaces is headquartered in the UK and operates in North America, Asia, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Australasia. Inspiring Workplaces™, believes in recognising and shaping the new, forward-thinking organisations of the future. By shedding the light on these innovative workplaces, Inspiring Workplaces helps to encourage positive change in workplaces as well as provide a source of inspiration and education for those who seek it.About TSCTSC is a full-stack agency that is redefining marketing for tech companies—because the blocking and tackling era is over and the road to hell is paved with performance optimizations. Find us at thestarrconspiracy.com.For more information on Inspiring Workplaces:Matt Manners+44 (0) 7799876473matt@inspiring-workplaces.comTwitter/Instagram: @inspireworknowLinkedIn Group/ Facebook: Inspiring Workplaces

