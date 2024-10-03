The Rosé Social Club Launches The Sweetest Women Party '12 Months of Chocolate'
Join The Rosé Social Club to earn invite only chocolate celebrations www.12MonthsofChocolate.com Paris to LA
The Rosé Social Club is sponsoring a Women Love Chocolate Party at andSons Beverly Hills Chocolatier www.LovetoPartyforGood.com
Love to Support Girl Causes? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to Fund Girls Design Tomorrow Program; earn membership to TheRoseSocialClub.com
Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals to fund causes; women in LA who participate in referral program earn membership to The Rosé Social Club.
In an effort to make a greater difference in LA by helping fund nonprofits; Recruiting for Good is making fundraising fun by rewarding referrals with donations, and memberships to The Rosé Social Club.
Members earn 12 Months of Chocolate; sweet invite only Women Love Chocolate Parties.
According to Recruiting for Good Sweet Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Love to Party for Good and meet like-valued friends? Join the Club! Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to support your nonprofits, and enjoy the sweetest rewards!"
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, and Nonprofits! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!
Recruiting for Good makes fundraising fun and rewarding; participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn donations for favorite nonprofit, and the sweetest rewards (Fine Dining, Luxury Shopping, VIP Tix) www.RecruitingforGoodCauses.com Good for You + Community Too!
Love to Support Girls and Party? Join The Club, participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn donations for favorite nonprofit; and membership to The Rosé Social Club (Dine at LA's Best Women Chef Restaurants). Members earn invite only celebrations; 12 Months of Chocolate. www.TheRoseSocialClub.com
"Girls Design Tomorrow (Leadership Mentoring Program for Tweens), and The Rosé Social Club created by a man who loves to celebrate women; Carlos Cymerman. Club is open for both men and women who share positive values."
