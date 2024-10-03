The Rosé Social Club Launches The Sweetest Women Party '12 Months of Chocolate'

Join The Rosé Social Club to earn invite only chocolate celebrations www.12MonthsofChocolate.com Paris to LA Join The Rosé Social Club to earn invite only chocolate celebrations www.12MonthsofChocolate.com Paris to LA The Rosé Social Club is sponsoring a Women Love Chocolate Party at andSons Beverly Hills Chocolatier www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Love to Support Girl Causes? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to Fund Girls Design Tomorrow Program; earn membership to TheRoseSocialClub.com The Rosé Social Club is sponsoring a Women Love Chocolate Party to Celebrate Paris in LA December 2024 www.CelebrateParisinLA.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals to fund causes; women in LA who participate in referral program earn membership to The Rosé Social Club.

Love to Meet Like-Valued Women and Party for Good? Join the Club!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, The Rosé Social Club

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund girl cause, meaningful parties, and sweet nonprofits.In an effort to make a greater difference in LA by helping fund nonprofits; Recruiting for Good is making fundraising fun by rewarding referrals with donations, and memberships to The Rosé Social Club Members earn 12 Months of Chocolate ; sweet invite only Women Love Chocolate Parties According to Recruiting for Good Sweet Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Love to Party for Good and meet like-valued friends? Join the Club! Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to support your nonprofits, and enjoy the sweetest rewards!"AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, and Nonprofits! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Recruiting for Good makes fundraising fun and rewarding; participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn donations for favorite nonprofit, and the sweetest rewards (Fine Dining, Luxury Shopping, VIP Tix) www.RecruitingforGoodCauses.com Good for You + Community Too!Love to Support Girls and Party? Join The Club, participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn donations for favorite nonprofit; and membership to The Rosé Social Club (Dine at LA's Best Women Chef Restaurants). Members earn invite only celebrations; 12 Months of Chocolate. www.TheRoseSocialClub.com "Girls Design Tomorrow (Leadership Mentoring Program for Tweens), and The Rosé Social Club created by a man who loves to celebrate women; Carlos Cymerman. Club is open for both men and women who share positive values."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.