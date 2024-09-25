Illinois fall trout season opens Oct. 19 in locations statewide

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, September 25 - The 2024 Illinois fall trout season will open Saturday, Oct. 19 at 60 ponds, lakes, and streams throughout the state.





The early catch-and-release season is scheduled to open Oct. 5 this year. No trout may be taken from any of the stocked sites until the regular fall season opens at 5 a.m. Oct. 19. The daily catch limit is five trout.









For information about all site regulations, anglers should contact individual sites that will be stocked with catchable-size trout. Not all sites open at 5 a.m. on opening day. Anglers are reminded to check the opening time of their favorite sites prior to the open date.





The fall trout season offers opportunities for families to get outdoors and enjoy fishing. Online resources are available f or taking kids fishing





IDNR reinstated its catchable trout program in 1994, funded in part by those who use the program through the sale of inland trout stamps. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources stocks more than 80,000 rainbow trout each year in bodies of water where trout fishing is permitted during the fall season. An additional 80,000 trout are stocked for the spring season, which begins each April. For more information on trout seasons and other Illinois fishing opportunities, visit https://www.ifishillinois.org





The 60 locations scheduled to be open for the 2024 fall trout season are below.





2024 Illinois fall trout locations

(** Denotes sites open for catch-and-release early fall season fishing)





Northern Illinois





Bureau County

Hennepin Canal Parkway





Cook County

Axehead Lake, Cook County Forest Preserve District

Belleau Lake, Cook County Forest Preserve District

Busse Woods North Lake, Cook County Forest Preserve District

Green Lake in Calumet City, Cook County Forest Preserve District

Horsetail Lake, Cook County Forest Preserve District

Sag Quarry East, Cook County Forest Preserve District

Wolf Lake at William W. Powers State Recreation Area, Chicago





DuPage County

Grove Lake, DuPage County Forest Preserve District

Pickerel Lake, DuPage County Forest Preserve District

Silver Lake, DuPage County Forest Preserve District





Jo Daviess County

Apple River, Apple River Canyon State Park **





Kankakee County

Bird Park Quarry, Kankakee

Rock Creek, Kankakee River State Park **

Big Lake, Silver Springs State Fish and Wildlife Area





Lake County

Sand Lake, Illinois Beach State Park





LaSalle County

Illinois and Michigan Canal Lock 14, LaSalle





McHenry County

Spring Grove Hatchery Pond, Spring Grove

Ogle County

Pine Creek, White Pines Forest State Park **

Rock Island County

Prospect Park Lake, Moline

Warren

Citizens Lake, Monmouth





Whiteside County

Centennial Park Pond, Rock Falls, Coloma Park District





Will County

Lake Strini, Romeoville

Van Horn Woods, Plainfield





Winnebago County

Baumann Lake, Cherry Valley





Central Illinois





Adams County

Siloam Springs State Park Lake **





Cass County

Gridley Lake, Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area **





Champaign County

Kaufman Lake, Champaign Park District





Christian County

Manners Park Pond, Taylorville Park District





Clark County

Casey Park Pond, Casey





Coles County

Eastern Illinois University Campus Pond, Charleston





De Witt County

Weldon Springs, Weldon Springs State Park





Douglas County

Villa Grove West Lake





Hancock County

Horton Lake, Nauvoo State Park **





Macon County

Rock Springs Pond, Macon County Conservation District





Macoupin County

Beaver Dam Lake, Beaver Dam Lake State Park





McDonough County

Argyle Lake, Argyle Lake State Park





Morgan County

Morgan Lake at Nichols Park, Jacksonville **





Sangamon County

Illinois Department of Transportation Lake, Springfield **

Southwind Park, Springfield

Washington Park Pond, Springfield





Shelby County

Forest Park Lagoon, Shelbyville





Tazewell County

Mineral Springs Park Lagoon, Pekin





Vermilion County

Clear Lake, Kickapoo State Recreation Area









Southern Illinois





Bond County

Patriot's Park Lake (Greenville Old City Lake)





Crawford County

Crawford County Conservation Area Pond





Jefferson County

Mount Vernon Game Farm Pond





Johnson County

Ferne Clyffe State Park Lake

Madison County

Belk Park Pond, Wood River

Highland Old City Lake





Marion County

Boston Pond, Stephen A. Forbes State Recreation Area





Massac County

Fairgrounds Pond, Fort Massac State Park





Randolph County

Derby Lake, World Shooting and Recreational Complex, Sparta

Randolph County State Fish and Wildlife Area Lake





Saline County

Jones Lake Trout Pond, Saline County State Fish and Wildlife Area





St. Clair County

Frank Holten State Park Main Lake

Jones Park Lake, East St. Louis

Willow Lake at Peabody River King State Fish and Wildlife Area **





Wabash County

Beall Woods Lake, Beall Woods State Park





Wayne County

Sam Dale Conservation Area Trout Pond



