Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on Sept. 26, 2024

MARYLAND, September 25 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Committees to receive updates on the County's crisis response services, Office of Food Systems Resilience and the Strategic Plan to End Childhood Hunger; and review legislation to establish a crisis intervention team

The joint Public Safety (PS) and Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee will meet on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 a.m. to receive an update on crisis response services and review Bill 43-23, Crisis Intervention Team – Established.

The members of the PS Committee include Chair Sidney Katz and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Kristin Mink.

The members of the HHS Committee include Chair Gabe Albornoz and Councilmembers Luedtke and Laurie-Anne Sayles.

The HHS Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to receive an update on the Office of Food Systems Resilience and the Strategic Plan to End Childhood Hunger.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Crisis Response Services

Update: The joint PS and HHS Committee will receive an update on crisis response services from representatives of the Office of the County Executive, Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and EveryMind. The update is expected to include information about the County’s 24-hour crisis center, mobile crisis outreach team, crisis intervention team clinician staffing, the 988 national suicide prevention line, police-involved behavioral health crisis response and additional crisis service updates.

Bill 43-23, Crisis Intervention Team – Established

Review: The joint PS and HHS Committee will review Bill 43-23, Crisis Intervention Team – Established, which would establish a crisis intervention team as a joint program with MCPD and DHHS. The joint committee previously held a meeting on Feb. 5 to discuss Bill 43-23. At this meeting, the joint committee is expected to discuss several proposed modifications from the bill’s lead sponsor Councilmember Dawn Luedtke. As originally introduced, the bill would prescribe the responsibilities and duties of the crisis intervention team, permit the participation of other law enforcement entities in the crisis intervention team, and require the development of a sequential intercept model for individuals in the County experiencing crises related to mental health, behavioral health or a substance use disorder. The bill would also establish an advisory committee to support the crisis intervention team, as well as specify the membership, responsibilities and staffing of the advisory committee, and require annual reporting and program evaluation.

Office of Food Systems Resilience and Strategic Plan to End Childhood Hunger

Update: The HHS Committee will receive an update on the Office of Food Systems Resilience and the Strategic Plan to End Childhood Hunger, which identifies food access barriers and strategies that will reduce food insecurity across all childhood age groups in the County. At this meeting, the committee is also expected to receive an update on the transition of the Food Staples Program to the Competitive Food Assistance Grant Program, the impact of the Competitive Food Assistance Grant Program, concerns related to the County’s food system and the office’s evaluation framework for data-informed programming. The Office of Food Systems Resilience was established through Bill 20-22 in July 2022. The office’s priorities include initiatives within the Strategic Plan to End Childhood Hunger, the Food Staples Transition and Competitive Food Assistance Program, and several grant programs and other food-related priorities.

