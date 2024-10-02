Advanced Air, LLC Unveils Final Phase of Hangar Development Plans at Jet Center LA at Hawthorne Municipal Airport (KHHR)

Advanced Air Hangar Development Concept

Advanced Air, LLC announces a new hangar development at Jet Center Los Angeles, enhancing storage and operations for aviation enthusiasts.

HAWTHORNE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Air, LLC is thrilled to announce the final phase of hangar development at Jet Center Los Angeles at Hawthorne Municipal Airport (KHHR), offering limited opportunities for aviation owners and investors. Scheduled for completion in late 2025, these hangars provide the perfect blend of convenience and functionality for private aircraft storage and commercial operations.Hangar Availability:• Hangar A (45x40 | 1,800 SF): Sold• Hangar B (50x50 | 2,500 SF): One pending, one available• Hangar C (70x55 | 3,850 SF): Available• Hangar D (80x60 | 5,100 SF): Available• Hangar E (85x70 | 5,950 SF): Available• Hangar F (85x80 | 6,800 SF): Available• Hangar G (115x115 | 13,225 SF): Available• Hangar H (130x160 | 20,800 SF): AvailableThese twelve hangars feature the opportunity for customization, ensuring they meet the varied needs of aviation enthusiasts and operators.Levi Stockton, President & CEO, emphasized the strategic benefits of this location, stating:"This development at Jet Center Los Angeles is incredibly opportunistic. It’s centrally located, just minutes from downtown Los Angeles, the Westside, and the new sports & entertainment venues, making it ideal for owners and operators looking to maximize convenience and minimize travel times."Donny Sandusky, Executive Vice President, added:“Being the final phase of development at the Hawthorne Airport, this is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for aviation owners and operators in Los Angeles. If you're interested in customizing your hangar, we recommend you reach out before we break ground in early 2025.”Purchase or long-term lease options are available.About Advanced Air, LLCAdvanced Air, LLC is a world-class aviation company based in Los Angeles, California, established in 2005. Our brands include Advanced Air, Advanced Air Charters, and Jet Center Los Angeles. Advanced Air offers commuter scheduled routes throughout the Southwestern United States. Advanced Air Charters provides on-demand and scheduled charter services, including a Charter Portal for tracking empty legs and preferred routes. Jet Center Los Angeles is our full-service FBO at Hawthorne Municipal Airport, covering 90 acres and 200,000 square feet of hangar space, offering FBO & fuel services, event spaces, and more. Learn more at www.flyadvancedair.com For more information about this hangar development or to schedule a consultation, please visit:Hangar SalesEmail: hangarsales@flyadvancedair.comPhone: 310-644-3344 Ext. 747 or 424-600-9303

