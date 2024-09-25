Disaster Recovery Center to Open in Fulda

ST. PAUL – A FEMA/State Disaster Recovery Center will open Thursday, September 26, 2024, in Fulda to help residents kickstart their recovery after the severe storms and flooding of June 16 – July 4, 2024.

Specialists from FEMA, the state of Minnesota and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be at the centers to help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, get their questions answered in person, access other types of help that may be available and learn ways to make their property more disaster resistant.

This center will be open at the following location, days, and hours:

Murray County: Fulda Senior Center 107 N. Lafayette Ave., Fulda, MN 56131 Hours: Mon. – Fri. 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Closed Sundays.

Disaster survivors who have not yet applied for FEMA assistance should apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App on your phone, visit a Disaster Recovery Center or call 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

The deadline to apply with FEMA is October 27, 2024. For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Minnesota visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4797.