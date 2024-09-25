Help Navigators Advance Your Claim

SANTA FE, N.M. – By law, the Claims Office can only pay claims that include the required documentation. After filing a Notice of Loss (NOL), claimants have 150 days to provide documents showing Proof of Loss (POL). If claimants think they will be unable to deliver the needed documents in 150 days, they can request an extension. Extensions are not automatic and must be requested by the claimant.

It’s important to know that claimants do not have to wait for a Navigator to reach out to them to submit documentation. Claimants may submit documentation any time after they have received their Letter of Acknowledgment.

Documentation may be hand delivered directly to one of the three claims offices or may be submitted via email to: FEMA-hermits-peak@FEMA.dhs.gov, or mailed to: P.O. Box 1329 Santa Fe, NM 87504 .

. We recommend you provide copies of your documents and keep the originals.

When a Navigator does reach out, it is important that claimants respond to navigators’ attempts to reach them by phone or email, either when the navigators are first assigned to the claim – after an NOL is submitted -- or later when the navigators seek needed paperwork.

Navigators are dealing with a very high volume of claims which requires them to work on multiple claims at a time, so it is important to answer your navigator in a timely manner, so they can work on your claim within the timeframe of a 150 days since your NOL was submitted.

“Navigators are here to help people understand what documentation is required during the claims process and how to submit the documentation, but the process moves faster when claimants work along with their navigators as a team”, said Jay Mitchell, Director of Operations for the New Mexico Joint Recovery Office. “Navigators are dedicated to helping impacted people receive compensation for their losses, but the claimants have a significant role in the determination of the compensation through the information they provide.”

Anyone impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding is encouraged to start a claim with the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office if they haven’t already. The deadline to submit a Notice of Loss to start the claims process is November 14, 2024.

The Claims Office continues to observe an increase in claim submissions leading to longer wait times in claims reviews, determinations, and the issuance of Letters of Determination (LODs) for claims. We are actively working to reduce wait times and shorten processing times of claims by sharing checklists of what documentation is required for specific losses.

Claims Office compensation is not taxable. Receiving payment from the Claims Office will not impact eligibility for government assistance programs. Contact a tax professional for specific tax-related questions. Questions and concerns can also be addressed by calling your claim Navigator or the Claims Office Helpline at 505-995-7133.

The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office is committed to meeting the needs of people impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding by providing full compensation available under the law as expeditiously as possible. At the time of publication, the FEMA Claims Office has paid more than $1.2 billion to claimants.

For information and updates regarding the Claims Office, please visit the Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office website at fema.gov/hermits-peak. For information in Spanish, visit fema.gov/es/hermits-peak.