State Appeal Board Meeting, 10/1/2024

Date & Time Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at 1 PM Agenda Call to Order Adoption of Agenda Approval of September 10, 2024 – State Appeal Board Meeting Minutes Consideration of General Claims - Chapter 25 Ratification of Tort Claims – Chapter 669 Discussion of newly submitted Settlement/Judgment(s) by the Attorney General’s Office Ratification of September Actions: Monies Paid from General Fund for Settlements and Judgments

Settlements and Judgments Paid by DOT

Administrative Process Claims

Interagency Claims

Outdated Warrants Reissued

Tort Claims under 28E Agreement Adjourn Attend Virtually Meeting ID Join the meeting now Meeting ID: 254 531 389 912 Passcode: 32MeCd Dial in by phone +1 469-998-6043,,862945547# United States, Dallas Phone conference ID: 862 945 547# If you are a member of the Press or Public joining our meeting virtually, welcome! As a courtesy, please have your video disengaged and your sound/volume muted. Thank you! Attend In Person State Capitol Building, IDOM Conference Room, G14

