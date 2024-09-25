WOMAN WITH NO WINGS  - Mental Health, Power, and Struggle: Cleopatra’s Untold Story — Premieres Friday September 27

Queen Cleopatra, dressed in royal blue affixes her crown to her head. Behind her, 5 dancers perform.

Woman With No Wings Sept. 27-29 at Cornish Playhouse, Seattle

Mohini Dance School's new play brings together English drama and Indian Classical and Contemporary dance to tell the human story behind Cleopatra's crown.

This is not just Cleopatra as you’ve seen her before, but a portrayal of a woman whose struggles echo those of so many today.”
— Smitha Krishnan
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opening this Friday, "Woman With No Wings" takes the stage at Cornish Playhouse in Seattle September 27-29.

Cleopatra, one of history’s most iconic figures, was thrust into a world of chaos, violence, and betrayal at a young age. She was constantly surrounded by enemies, fighting for her life and throne. Imagine the toll this took on her mental well-being.

"Woman With No Wings" is Cleopatra’s story, reimagined as a powerful dance drama, where strength, vulnerability, and mental struggle collide. This is a raw, emotional dive into her inner world to explore a side of Cleopatra largely lost to history books.

This new play brings together drama and Indian Classical and Contemporary dance to tell the human story behind the crown. The production’s choreography, set against a backdrop of originally composed music in five languages, invites audiences to journey beyond the traditional image of Cleopatra and into the intricate layers of her humanity.

And at a time when 1 in 3 Americans experience mental health challenges, this story is more relevant than ever.

Written and directed by Mohini Dance School Founder and Artistic Director Smitha Krishnan ("Nirvana", "Ghanashyam"), the show features over 50 Seattle-area dancers and performers, giving audiences a vivid portrayal of Cleopatra's emotional and psychological battles.

"WOMAN WITH NO WINGS" 
Opening Night: Friday, September 27, 2024

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE: 
Friday, September 27: 7 p.m. 
Saturday, September 28: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
 Sunday, September 29: 2 p.m.

WHERE:
 Cornish Playhouse, 201 Mercer Street, Seattle, WA 98109

TICKETS: 
Single tickets start at $45. ON SALE NOW.

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.mohinidanceschool.org/woman-with-no-wings. Prices are subject to change.

Original Music:
The show’s original music including "Today You Lose" is available on major streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube.

PHOTOS:  High-resolution photos for press use can be downloaded from the >>>>> Woman With No Wings Press Room

CONNECT ON SOCIAL: 
https://www.mohinidanceschool.org
Facebook: /MohiniDanceSchool 
Instagram: @MohiniDanceSchool
 YouTube: /MohiniDanceSchool

ABOUT MOHINI DANCE SCHOOL
 Since its founding in 2016, Mohini Dance School has evolved from a center dedicated to the Mohiniyattam dance form into a groundbreaking theater production company. Renowned for its original Indian Classical Dance Ballets, the school’s productions, including Ghanashyam and Nirvana, have earned acclaim at prestigious events such as the Soorya Festival in India and the Northwest Folklife Festival in Seattle. With Woman With No Wings, Mohini Dance School continues to push artistic boundaries, blending drama and dance to spark vital conversations on social issues. For more information, visit www.mohinidanceschool.org.

Gail Benzler
BSG
+1 310-574-2891
gailb@gailbenzler.com

Woman With No Wings Teaser Trailer

Contact
Gail Benzler
BSG
+1 310-574-2891 gailb@gailbenzler.com
Company/Organization
BSG
16787 Beach Blvd #510
Huntington Beach, California, 92647
United States
+1 310-574-2891
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
