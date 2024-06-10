WOMAN WITH NO WINGS: A BOLD NEW PLAY REIMAGINING QUEEN CLEOPATRA’S STORY
Mohini Dance School Presents An Innovative Fusion of Drama and Dance, Revealing Cleopatra’s Untold Struggles and Triumphs, September 27-29 in Seattle.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This fall, Mohini Dance School proudly presents "Woman With No Wings", a captivating new play portraying one of history’s most iconic figures - Queen Cleopatra. Running from September 27-29, 2024, this bold reinterpretation of Cleopatra showcases her not just as the famed ruler of ancient Egypt, but as a figure of profound resilience grappling with deep-rooted personal and societal challenges. Written and directed by Mohini Dance School Artistic Director Smitha Krishnan (Nirvana, Ghanashyam), "Woman With No Wings" is a powerful narrative infused with Indian Classical Dance, shedding light on mental health, a growing societal crisis in the post-COVID era. Tickets are on sale now.
Smitha Krishnan said, “Mental health touches everyone’s lives because we or someone we know lives with a mental health disorder. Yet, mental health issues are the least talked about conditions, especially in the South Asian community. My lived experience was my inspiration to write the script.”
Featuring a talented cast of over 50 Seattle area actors and dancers, the production blends English drama with dynamic choreography, including Indian Classical Dance forms such as Mohiniyattam, Kathakali, Bharatanatyam, and Kuchipudi, and Contemporary dance. The dance elements are underscored by originally composed music in five languages, including the show stopping original song "Today You Lose", now available on all streaming platforms.
Audiences are invited to explore beyond the crown and into the heart of Cleopatra's struggles — she is also an ordinary woman grappling with her inner demons. With stunningly designed costumes and sets that transform the stage into the historical and cultural court of ancient Egypt. "Woman With No Wings" transcends time, revealing the unseen facets of a woman leader’s enduring legacy, breathing life into the human struggles that unite us all.
Written and Directed by Smitha Krishnan
Co-Playwright: Kate Swenson, Pink Llama Drama Co.
WHEN:
Opening Night: Friday, September 27, 2024
Closes: Sunday, September 29, 2024
SHOWS:
Friday, September 27: 7 p.m.
Saturday, September 28: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Sunday, September 29: 2 p.m.
EVENTS:
Post-show discussion exploring the themes of the play, including mental health and its contemporary relevance immediately after the 2 p.m. matinee performance, Sunday, September 29, 2024
WHERE:
Cornish Playhouse, 201 Mercer Street, Seattle, WA 98109
TICKETS:
Single tickets ($35-$55) are currently available. Ticket prices are subject to change. Tickets: https://www.mohinidanceschool.org/woman-with-no-wings
INFO:
For tickets and information, the public may visit https://www.mohinidanceschool.org/
Thank you to our partners and sponsors:
Crisis Connections
IACS - Indian American Community Services
Ambili Sukesan - Global Realtor
About Mohini Dance School
Since its inception in 2016, Mohini Dance School has evolved from a center dedicated to the captivating Mohiniyattam dance form into a groundbreaking theater production company, earning a reputation for excellence both locally and internationally. Known for creating original, high-quality Indian Classical Dance Ballets, productions such as Ghanashyam and the Greek mythology-inspired ballet Nirvana have received acclaim at prestigious events, including the Soorya Festival in India and the Northwest Folklife Festival in Seattle.
Mohini Dance School continues to push artistic boundaries, blending English drama with Indian Classical Dance in their latest production, "Woman With No Wings". This innovative approach not only aims to entertain but also to spark vital conversations on social issues. With originally designed costumes and sets, and a rich tapestry of linguistic and cultural elements, Mohini Dance School invites audiences to join this bold journey. Visit www.mohinidanceschool.org.
