Governor Cooper Appoints District Court Judge for Harnett, Johnston, and Lee Counties

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Brad Salmon to serve as district court judge in Judicial District 12 (Harnett, Johnston, and Lee counties). He will fill the vacancy of Judge Michael Onufer.

Salmon previously served as a district court judge in this district and currently serves as a magistrate in Lee County. Salmon was a member of the North Carolina House of Representatives in 2015 and 2016, representing District 51. Salmon received his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from North Carolina State University and his Juris Doctor from Campbell University School of Law.

Read the Governor's full press release.

