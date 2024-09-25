Transportation Commission awards almost $4.11 million in contracts in September

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded almost $4.11 million in contracts for four Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its Sept. 19 regular business meeting.

Jackson-based Evans Construction Company was awarded a $2.25 million bid for a project involving salt and sand stockpiling work at various locations within Lincoln, Sublette, Sweetwater, Teton and Uinta Counties. The contract completion date is March 31, 2025.

The commission awarded a $1.19 million bid to Cheyenne-based Reiman Corp. for a structure repair project involving bridge and traffic control work at the Beulah Interchange between Sundance and the South Dakota state line in Crook County. The contract completion date is July 31, 2025.

Sheridan-based Advanced Electrical Contracting Inc. was awarded a $142,318 bid for a road closure systems project involving electrical work, traffic control and signage work on I-80 in Sweetwater County. The contract completion date is June 30, 2025.

The only project funded primarily with Federal dollars this month, Afton-based Avail Valley Construction-WY LLC was awarded a $528,805 bid for a mudslide cleanup project involving grading, traffic control, clearing/grubbing, stormwater drainage work and seeding and erosion control on Wyoming Highway 22/Teton Pass in Teton County. The contract completion date is Nov. 30, 2024.

Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid.