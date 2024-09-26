Stella Shalamova Founder of Elite Global Consulting is Pioneering Global Real Estate

Stella Shalamova Founder & Residential Luxury Specialist at Elite Global Consulting

Expert Guidance for Your International Property Search

My goal is to be a trusted advisor in navigating the complexities of international real estate, whether it’s acquiring exclusive properties or advising on strategic developments.” — Stella Shalamova

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stella Shalamova , a leading luxury residential specialist and founder of Elite Global Consulting , is excited to announce the launch of her new firm. With years of experience in the New York real estate market, Stella and her team are dedicated to providing exceptional, personalized services to discerning clients worldwide.After over a decade of experience serving the diverse needs of buyers and investors in New York, the Queens and Long Island area and beyond, Stella recognized a growing demand for customized luxury real estate services on a global scale. “My goal is to be a trusted advisor in navigating the complexities of international real estate, whether it’s acquiring exclusive properties or advising on strategic developments,” she stated.To enhance her expertise in the luxury real estate market, Stella Shalamova recently embarked on a trip to Monaco. While there, she attended exclusive property showcases and networked with local developers, gaining valuable insights into the unique appeal of Monaco's luxury properties. This knowledge will enable her to better serve her high-net-worth clients seeking exceptional properties both domestically and internationally.Stella Shalamova specializes in bridging the gap between American buyers and the European real estate market. She offers her clients exclusive access to carefully selected properties that meet their specific needs and investment objectives. With her expert guidance, clients can navigate the complexities of the European market with confidence and ease. Her experience in Monaco has equipped her to highlight the advantages of investing in European real estate, such as potential rental income and long-term appreciation. By fostering strong relationships with local agents, Stella ensures her clients are positioned to seize exclusive opportunities.With her expanded knowledge of the European luxury real estate market, Stella Shalamova is excited to enhance her offerings at Elite Global Consulting. As a leading luxury residential specialist, she is dedicated to providing a bespoke experience that reflects her commitment to quality and refinement. By leveraging her connections and expertise, Stella is poised to deliver exceptional results to her discerning clientele.What sets Elite Global Consulting apart is its commitment to delivering highly personalized experiences. The firm focuses on understanding each client's unique needs, crafting irresistible offers that align with their lifestyle and financial goals. With a strong presence not only in Queens and New York City but also in sought-after locations like West Palm Beach and Miami, Stella and her team provide strategic insights and access to premier properties.Stella Shalamova is a distinguished real estate broker known for her exceptional approach in the luxury market, characterized by five key pillars of success. First, her expert negotiation skills enable her to secure optimal outcomes for clients in high-value transactions, providing meticulous guidance throughout the process. Second, her extensive professional network connects clients with top-tier experts in finance, law, and construction, ensuring a smooth and efficient experience.Third, Stella emphasizes clear communication, fostering trust by keeping clients informed at every stage of the transaction. Her passion for real estate drives her to consistently exceed client expectations, offering dedicated service that sets her apart in the competitive luxury market. Lastly, her certified staging expertise enhances property appeal, leading to faster sales and maximized returns. Stella remains committed to continuous improvement, embracing new trends and industry challenges through ongoing education and seminars. This dedication ensures she stays at the forefront of the real estate sector, providing unparalleled service and support to her clients. Stella exemplifies excellence in luxury real estate, making her a trusted choice for discerning buyers and sellers.The company is strategically targeting dynamic international markets such as Paris, London, Dubai, and key cities in Southeast Asia, where luxury buyers seek cultural significance and investment potential. “By being on the ground in these regions, I can offer exclusive access to properties that fit my clients’ individual goals,” Stella noted. The clientele consists of high-net-worth individuals and international investors who seek more than just a property; they look for an elevated lifestyle and unique investment opportunities. With a focus on providing a white-glove, concierge-level service, Elite Global Consulting ensures that every transaction reflects the client’s individual vision and aspirations.As the luxury real estate market evolves, Stella is committed to staying at the forefront of industry trends, including sustainability, wellness-oriented properties, and technological innovation. “We aim to incorporate eco-conscious designs and cutting-edge technology into our offerings,” she remarked.Stella Shalamova envisions Elite Global Consulting as a trusted partner in the luxury real estate journey, focused on building long-term relationships and providing bespoke solutions that align with clients’ lifestyles and investment goals.For more information about Elite Global Consulting, please visit ( http://www.EliteRealtor.com ) or contact Stella directly at stella.topseller@gmail.com.About Elite Global ConsultingStella Shalamova the founder of Elite Global Consulting, is a highly regarded real estate professional in New York with over a decade of experience in luxury and residential properties. As a real estate broker and consultant, she is making waves and creating success in the industry. She has earned multiple prestigious awards and designations, reflecting her commitment to excellence and exceptional service in the real estate industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.