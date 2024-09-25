Saskatchewan Recognizes Global Biotech Week

CANADA, September 25 - Released on September 25, 2024

Agriculture Minister David Marit has proclaimed September 22 to 28, 2024, as Global Biotech Week in Saskatchewan. This week brings awareness to and celebrates the benefits of biotechnology, including the province's achievements in the agriculture sector.

"Biotech is transforming the future of farming, from enhancing crop and livestock production to improving sustainability," Marit said. "We are proud of the role our province plays in advancing this important sector, boosting our provincial economy and global food supply."

Agricultural biotechnology equips Saskatchewan producers with improved upon productivity and management practices, resulting in higher yields and product quality. Saskatchewan's biotech sector is recognized internationally, with one-third of Canada's agricultural biotechnology sector in the province. Our institutes are leaders in the field of crop breeding, genetics and genomics.

"Ag-West Bio coordinates activities across the province to mark Global Biotech Week," Biotech President and CEO Karen Churchill said. "The goal of Global Biotech Week is to bring attention to the ways that biotechnology benefits society. The world would look very different without biotechnology. Sustainable agriculture production, innovations in food and medicine are made possible thanks to science. We need to take time to celebrate!"

Members of the public are encouraged to check out the activities planned this week to showcase the province's bioeconomy, including how science benefits agriculture. A full list of this year's events, including several in Saskatoon and online, is available at www.globalbiotechweeksask.ca/.

-30-

For more information, contact: