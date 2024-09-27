Award-winning Fragrance Brand Scent Lab Adds Seventh Fragrance to Core Collection, Launches ‘Pistachio Dream’

Photo credit: Jamie Pearl Photo credit: Jamie Pearl Product Packaging

Scent Lab, known for award-winning, non-toxic candles and customizable “Perfume Potions,” has added another fragrance to their core collection: Pistachio Dream.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scent Lab, the personalized fragrance brand known for its award-winning, non-toxic candles and customizable “Perfume Potions,” has just added another fragrance to their core collection: Pistachio Dream. This fragrance is now available as both a 14 oz. Candle (80 hour burn time) and 3.4 fl oz Perfume Mist (12% fragrance load). Pistachio Dream is a gourmand fragrance - Scent Lab’s sweetest yet - and prominent notes include pistachio creme, almond, sandalwood and rose.Pistachio Dream was initially launched in October 2023 as one of Scent Lab’s rotating seasonal candle scents and it sold-out quickly thereafter. Come July 2024, the brand launched their collection of Perfume Mists and personalized Perfume Potions, wherein customers mix and match various Mists in a Potion Bottle to concoct their own custom fragrance. The Perfume Mists and Potions sold-out online within ten days after going viral on Tik Tok, and Scent Lab Co-founders Ariana Silvestro, CEO, and Ali Kriegsman, CMO, soon set their sights on launches for this fall and beyond.“Customers could not get enough of the Pistachio Dream candle in 2023,” says Silvestro, “the success and obsession with that scent was very obvious very quickly. People say it makes their home smell like a literal bakery at 6am, when all the fresh, doughy pastries are coming fresh out of the oven. So after selling out of our perfume mists and potions this summer, we wanted to bring it back as both a candle and a fragrance our community could wear and share.”Kriegsman cites Gen Z’s preference for sweet, comforting scents as another reason why Pistachio Dream felt like an exciting but thoughtful bet for Scent Lab’s seventh core scent.“We’re working hard to stand out in a saturated market where the customer has a ton of choice, but we don’t have a zillion scents in our collection - we have six. Well now, seven. We are super careful and methodical with what scents we launch next - and why,” Kriegsman explains. “Our customer base is predominantly Gen Z and Gen Alpha, and we know they’re favorite notes are vanilla, rose, brown sugar — they’re sugary and warm and cozy. So we’re going to play there, but in our own way.”According to a recent Spate and Luxurynsight report, the gourmand fragrance category is growing nearly 78% YoY, with search volume increasing significantly for food-inspired scents.Scent Lab’s differentiator, though, is the brand’s ability to offer affordable, personalized fragrances at scale. When a user comes to Scent Lab’s website, they are prompted to take a 60-second scent quiz. After providing information around one’s scent likes, dislikes, lifestyle and other brands they shop, the user is matched with a recommended “Perfume Potion,” which indicates which two Perfume Mists to mix and match for the best custom perfume. With the release of Pistachio Dream, Scent Lab is launching three new Perfume Potions: Pistachio and Cheeky Rose (sweet and floral), Pistachio and Toasty Vanilla (sweet and nutty), and Pistachio and Smokey Haze (sweet and sultry). Customers can select their own potion vessel color and candle color at checkout. Colors include: pink, green, iridescent ivory, and black.Pistachio Dream, and all of Scent Lab’s fragrances, are free of harmful chemicals, vegan, and non-toxic.After launching Pistachio Dream, the company is focused on its holiday launches and a busy gifting season, as well as retail expansion in 2025.

