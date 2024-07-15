Award-winning Personalized Candle Brand, Scent Lab, Launches Perfume Mists and Customizable Perfume Potions
After over a year in-market with award-winning, personalized candles, Scent Lab launches first-of-its kind, personalized perfume mists and potions.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personalized fragrance brand Scent Lab has just announced its release of six non-toxic, blendable perfume mists and debuted the first of it’s kind, personalized ‘perfume potions,’ which give customer the ability to DIY mix & match their own custom scent. The blendable mists took over a year and a half to develop in partnership with the brand’s luxury fragrance house, and are all proprietary formulas built to blend and mix and match with each other. Mixing two or more mists creates a Scent Lab scent ‘potion,’ and customers can take Scent Lab’s proprietary online scent quiz to get matched with the notes and potions that suit them best based on their preferences, likes, dislikes, and past purchases. All of Scent Lab’s new fragrances are non-toxic, free of harmful chemicals, and guarantee long-lasting wear.
This launch is in direct response to the “scent layering” trend, wherein Gen Alpha, Gen Z and younger millennials are building scent wardrobes and layering multiple scents from different brands to create a wholly unique, wholly personal fragrance. Over 16 million people are turning to Tik Tok to discover unique scent layering combinations, while billions turn to Tik Tok every month to learn more about fragrance writ large and find new selections for their scent wardrobes. Coty reports that the fragrance category is up 60% since pre-pandemic levels, with this massive spike primarily driven by the rapid increase in Gen Z fragrance consumption. Scent Lab hopes to stand out in the beauty and fragrance category with its maximalist, colorful packaging, clean and quality scents, and its sharp focus on personalization.
“So many people are using Tik Tok to find their perfect ‘personalized’ scents & scent layering combinations to expand their scent wardrobes, basing their purchases off of what like-minded creators are buying, layering and promoting,” says Ariana Silvestro, Scent Lab’s CEO and ex-Bath & Body Works, “but no brand is really owning the experience or offering a ongoing recommendation engine to inspire ongoing scent discovery, or explaining what scents to layer and why. With our current product offering, 40% of customers make a repeat purchase within 90 days, because we use our quiz data and customer data to make smart scent recommendations to each person on an ongoing basis. We’re super excited to launch perfume and help customers express themselves through fragrance, expanding their scent wardrobes with total confidence.”
Scent Lab recently tapped Ali Kriegsman, CMO and co-founder, to help lead brand marketing, positioning and growth. Kriegsman helped build Bulletin, a retail technology company that was acquired in 2022, but the company first began as a viral retail store for young women. Kriegsman hopes to leverage her experience building and scaling Bulletin’s consumer brand to create a compelling brand offering for the next generation. Along with the new fragrance collection, Scent Lab is also rebranding, launching a new website, launching subscription, and launching brand new packaging for all of its products.
“Fragrance historically has a stick up its butt,” says Kriegsman, “using high-brow terms like ‘anamalic’ or ‘oud’ that the average teen or 20-something can’t really grasp or relate to, and leaning on apothecary-style branding that feels very clean and proper. With our new look and feel, our new packaging, our new messaging, I’m hoping we can make fragrance more conversational, more fun, more accessible. We’re hoping to build a brand that meets our customer where they’re at now - flaws, mess and all - versus telling them they need to be more luxe or perfect or prim to feel worthy or confident throughout the day.”
The six core mists will be available on July 15th, and include:
Breezy Bay (Cashmere Woods, Sea Salt, Wild Fig + Orchid)
Cheeky Rose (Pink Pepper, Lychee, Rose & Blonde Woods)
Smokey Haze (Cognac, Italian Mandarin, Tobacco Leaf + Cade)
Dewy Days (Dewy Apple, Peony, Lotus Blossom & Vanilla Bean)
Lemon Fizz (Lemon, Bergamot, Palo Santo + Sheer Musk)
and Toasty Vanilla (Vanilla Cream, Cedarwood, Burnt Sugar & Palo Santo)
Customers will mix and match these mists to create their personalized perfume potion, they can create their own or shop one of our nine recommended combinations and can select their own potion vessel color at checkout. Colors include: pink, green, iridescent ivory, and black.
The fragrance launch comes on the heels of Scent Lab’s most recent capital raise, and the company is in talks to expand into retail with its fragrance lineup in 2025.
