The Five Cs Public Realm Project - screening

The Five Cs project area comprises College Court, College Street (from College Avenue to Queen Street) Callender Street as well as the junctions of Upper Arthur Street and Montgomery Street with Chichester Street.

The project aims to create a high quality, sustainable public realm with improved paving, soft landscaping and street furniture. The intended outcome is that it will contribute positively to the economic, environmental and social vitality of the project area; that it will encourage businesses into these areas; that it will create more attractive civic spaces to entice users into and that it will create or improve upon a sense of safety within these areas that will encourage people to visit, work, shop and live therein.

