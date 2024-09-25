CNO, NAVSOUTH Strengthen Partnerships at Inter-American Naval Conference in Brazil

RIO DE JANIERO – Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Commander U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet (USNAVSOUTH) Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, participated in the 31st Inter-American Naval Conference (IANC), Sep. 23-25, joining naval leaders from 18 countries from across the Western Hemisphere.

IANC, hosted this year by Brazil, serves as a forum for partner nations to discuss maritime security challenges and promote hemispheric solidarity.

“This conference has been crucial to strengthening our bonds of friendship, collaboration and partnership for more than half a century,” said Franchetti. “We are all united by our shared values, our shared geography, and our shared stake in the continued stability, security and prosperity of the Western Hemisphere and our world.”

The theme for this year’s conference is ‘Naval challenges and strategies to ensure operational readiness in the face of new technologies and the expansion of the navies’ responsibilities: strategic planning, doctrine development, and professional training in the medium and long term.’

Franchetti emphasized the importance of working together as part of a security and warfighting ecosystem to address shared challenges, as outlined in her recently released Navigation Plan for America’s Warfighting Navy, noting that every Navy and Coast Guard has a role to play as a vital link in the maritime chain.

“In this increasingly turbulent and unpredictable world, security through partnership is essential because no single nation can handle our maritime challenges alone,” said Franchetti in her remarks. “It is critical that we, the global maritime community, work together to align our efforts in a way that can benefit us all. And you will have no stronger partner than the United States Navy and the United States Marine Corps team.”

As part of the visit, Adm. Marcos Sampaio Olsen, Commander of the Brazilian Navy, hosted the delegates aboard the multipurpose amphibious ship NDM Bahia (G40) for a celebratory dinner and performance by the Brazilian Marine Corps Symphonic Band.

Franchetti also participated in bilateral meetings with her Head of Navy counterparts from Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, and Colombia, and she had meaningful discussions with leaders from Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico. Meanwhile Sardiello participated in bilateral engagements with The Netherlands, Panama, Peru and Urugay, and had meaningful discussions with leaders from the Dominican Republic and Paraguay.

During their engagements Franchetti and Sardiello discussed the role of USNAVSOUTH in employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations in order to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships that foster regional security in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility.

“This conference promotes an important permanent, professional interaction among Heads of Navy on a regular basis so that we can find solutions to problems that no one nation can solve on their own,” said Sardiello. “The security environment has changed since 1959, and we are very focused on today’s challenges to the security and welfare in our region.”

IANC was established in 1959 to strengthen the bonds of friendship, partnership, and collaboration among Western Hemisphere naval leaders through the exchange of ideas and knowledge.