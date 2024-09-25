Black Belt Community Foundation Set to Host 2024 Black Belt Legacy Dinner Honoring Southern Company CEO Chris Womack

Chris Womack is the 2024 Black Belt Community Foundation Legacy Award honoree. He is Chairman, President and CEO of Southern Company. The Legacy Dinner event will be held in Birmingham on Oct. 3, 2024 at the Harbert Center. BBCF's organizational logo now celebrates its 20th year anniversary for 2024.

BBCF's biggest annual fundraising event honors Black Belt native - one of America's top business leaders

Chris Womack's leadership has supported Southern Company initiatives and investments that reverberate throughout Black Belt communities and also align with the mission and values of our foundation.” — Felecia Lucky, President BBCF

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The countdown has begun for the Black Belt Community Foundation ’s (BBCF) highly anticipated 2024 Black Belt Legacy Dinner , which is now just one week away! Taking place on October 3, 2024, at the Harbert Center in Birmingham, this event coincides with the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the BBCF’s founding, making this year’s dinner a milestone celebration.Starting with a 6:00 PM reception highlighting Black Belt culture and arts, followed by dinner and an awards ceremony, the night will culminate in honoring Chris Womack, Chairman, President, and CEO of Southern Company . A native of Alabama's Black Belt, Womack’s journey from humble beginnings to leading one of the nation's largest energy providers embodies the very spirit of transformation and leadership the BBCF seeks to inspire in future generations.Since its founding in 2004, the Black Belt Community Foundation has been a driving force for positive change in Alabama’s 12-county Black Belt region, investing over $20 million into community initiatives. Through strategic partnerships and impactful grants, the BBCF has supported critical efforts such as storm shelters, tornado relief, arts and culture, affordable housing, racial equity programs, civic engagement, widespread food distribution, pandemic relief, early childhood education and more.With the event happening in just days, now is the time to secure tickets and sponsorships for what promises to be a powerful evening celebrating progress and possibility. Tickets and table sponsorships are still available! Visit blackbeltfound.org/2024legacydinner or RSVP directly on Eventbrite today. For more information, you can also contact info@blackbeltfound.org.“The Legacy Dinner will celebrate Chris Womack’s Greenville roots, enduring imprint and legacy, on the Black Belt, the state of Alabama, the Southeast, and beyond,” stated Felecia Lucky, President and CEO of the Black Belt Community Foundation. “His leadership has supported Southern Company initiatives and investments that reverberate throughout the Black Belt communities and also align with the mission and values of our foundation”, according to Lucky. Womack credits his birthplace stating, “The work ethic I learned growing up in Greenville has been an important part of who I am today…Those things I learned back then, have been very important to me,” he said. “They have been major factors in the success I have been able to experience.”Next week's Black Belt Legacy Dinner will bring together citizens, community leaders, philanthropists, and advocates from across the region who share a deep passion for advancing the Black Belt of Alabama. Proceeds will directly support the BBCF’s ongoing operations and grantmaking efforts across its 12-county service area.Notable past honorees of the Black Belt Legacy Dinner include Judge John H. England, Jr.; former Alabama Lieutenant Governor George Duncan Hastie McMillan; former Alabama State Senator Henry “Hank” Sanders; retired Vice President of Alabama Power Julian H. Smith, Jr.; community organizer and news publisher Dr. Carol Prejean Zippert; retired CEO of Protective Life Insurance Johnny Johns; and Director Emeritus of the O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB, Dr. Edward E. Partridge.About the Black Belt Community Foundation:The Black Belt Community Foundation mobilizes resources to transform Alabama's Black Belt region. By connecting donors with meaningful causes, BBCF empowers nonprofits and strengthens initiatives in education, arts, health, economic development, and more.About Chris Womack:Chris Womack is the Chairman, President, and CEO of Southern Company, serving more than 9 million customers nationwide. A native of Greenville, Alabama, Womack’s rise from the Black Belt to one of the country’s top leadership positions exemplifies the potential for success rooted in hard work and community support.For the latest updates, follow the Black Belt Community Foundation at blackbeltfound.org or connect with us on social media at BBCF Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.

BBCF President Felecia Lucky has Good Things to Say about Chris Womack

