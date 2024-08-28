Black Belt Community Foundation Legacy Dinner to Honor Southern Company CEO Chris Womack

Chris Womack is the 2024 Black Belt Community Foundation Legacy Award honoree. He is Chairman, President and CEO of Southern Company. The Legacy Dinner event will be held in Birmingham on Oct. 3, 2024 at the Harbert Center. Logo of the Black Belt Community Foundation Celebrating its 20th Anniversary of Founding

BBCF's Annual Event to Honor Native Son of the Black Belt and One of the Nation's Most Impactful Business Leaders

Chris Womack's journey and commitment to community development make him the perfect Legacy Dinner honoree. His story inspires the young people we serve, demonstrating the heights they can achieve. ” — Felecia Lucky, President BBCF

SELMA, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Black Belt Community Foundation (BBCF) is thrilled to announce its 2024 Black Belt Legacy Dinner as it celebrates the 20th anniversary of its founding, taking place on October 3, 2024, at the Harbert Center in Birmingham. The evening will commence with a 6pm reception celebrating Black Belt culture and arts, followed by dinner and an award presentation honoring Chris Womack, Chairman, President, and CEO of Southern Company.As a Black Belt native and distinguished business leader, Womack exemplifies the transformative impact of BBCF's mission. Since its founding in 2004, the Foundation has invested over $20 million in grants to nonprofits strengthening Alabama's 12-county Black Belt region. Notable initiatives have included storm shelters, tornado relief, arts and culture, affordable housing, racial equity programs, civic engagement, capacity building, widespread food distribution, pandemic relief and recovery operations, and early childhood education.Event sponsorship opportunities and tickets are now available. For more information, visit blackbeltfound.org/2024legacydinner or contact info@blackbeltfound.org. RSVP for your tickets or organizational table(s) to the event by visiting Eventbrite here: bbcflegacydinner.eventbrite.com "Chris Womack's journey and commitment to community development make him the perfect honoree for our 20th Anniversary Legacy Dinner," said BBCF President Felecia Lucky, "His story inspires the young people we serve, demonstrating the heights they can achieve. This event will be a powerful celebration of our collective progress and a crucial moment to secure resources for the Black Belt's future."The Black Belt Legacy Dinner will unite citizens, community leaders, philanthropists, and advocates passionate about the region's advancement. Proceeds will bolster BBCF's operations and grantmaking efforts across its 12-county service area, spanning the Black Belt of Alabama. Since its inception, Black Belt Legacy Dinner honorees include: Judge John H. England, Jr.; George Duncan Hastie McMillan, former Alabama Lieutenant Governor; Henry “Hank” Sanders, former Alabama state Senator; Julian H. Smith, Jr., retired Vice President of Alabama Power; Dr. Carol Prejean Zippert, Black Belt community organizer, author and publisher of the Greene County Democrat, Johnny Johns, retired CEO of Protective Life insurance, and Dr. Edward E. Partridge, Director Emeritus and Professor Emeritus of the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB and Medical Director of the UABHS Cancer Community Network.About the Black Belt Community Foundation: The Black Belt Community Foundation mobilizes resources to transform Alabama's Black Belt. By connecting donors with meaningful causes, BBCF empowers nonprofits and bolsters initiatives in education, the arts, health and wellness, economic development, and more.About Chris Womack: Chris Womack is the Chairman, President, and CEO of Southern Company, a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers nationwide. A Black Belt native from Greenville, Alabama, Womack rose through the ranks of Southern Company and its subsidiaries, previously serving as Chairman, President, and CEO of Georgia Power.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.