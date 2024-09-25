Heads up hunters and anglers: Idaho Power closing North Park campground and boat ramp at C.J. Strike on Oct. 1

The following is a news brief from Idaho Power:

Idaho Power’s North Park Campground and boat ramp on C.J. Strike Reservoir will close from Oct. 1 through December while the company upgrades the docks between the park and the nearby U.S. Air Force Marina.

Boaters can access the reservoir from Cottonwood Campground boat ramp or Black Sands Resort.

Idaho Power has changed operations at C.J. Strike in recent years to generate additional electricity from the power plant, especially during the critical summer months. This means reservoir levels can fluctuate more than they have in the past. Docks installed in 2008 do not float to accommodate those changing water levels. Idaho Power is installing new docks that will accommodate those fluctuations and also withstand the frequent strong winds at the reservoir.

The docks being installed at North Park are just the first phase of upgrades. New docks at Cottonwood, the Narrows, and Loveridge Bridge are scheduled to be installed in 2025. Schedule updates will be available at idahopower.com/northpark.