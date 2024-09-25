NADA & ComplyAuto Co-Author NADA’s FTC CARS Rule Guide

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ComplyAuto is excited to announce that the definitive dealer guide to the Federal Trade Commission’s vehicle shopping rule, or CARS Rule, has been officially released by the National Automobile Dealers Association. ComplyAuto’s legal team co-authored the NADA Driven Guide, along with staff from NADA. Called A Dealer Guide to the Vehicle Shopping Rule , the guide provides an overview of key requirements and guidance on Rule compliance for dealerships.“This guide will be an invaluable tool for dealers looking to stay compliant and ahead of the curve as the oral arguments for the NADA's challenge of the rule is set for early next month,” said Chris Cleveland, Co-Founder and CEO of ComplyAuto.The new guide provides a comprehensive overview of the Rule and its requirements for dealers, with details about what is required, along with practical tips for dealers, sample policies, and an array of sample forms to comply with the new written disclosure requirements under the Rule.“This NADA Driven Guide will be a valuable reference guide for dealers trying to navigate this complicated (and often convoluted) rule. It is filled with practical tips, sample forms, and much more,” Brad Miller from ComplyAuto shared. “I echo the thanks for all the efforts of Mark Sanborn and those of my friends and former colleagues at the National Automobile Dealers Association.”The guide is currently available from NADA for download The US 5th Circuit is currently considering the CARS Rule (oral arguments scheduled for October 9th). Regardless of what the 5th Circuit holds with respect to the CARS Rule, dealers must ensure they are on top of their advertising and F&I practices given the tremendous increase in scrutiny and enforcement activity from federal and state regulators.ComplyAuto has been developing a solution that will assist auto dealers with the CARS Rule (and other finance and insurance, advertising, and sales regulations) for more than two years. Guardian is an AI-powered compliance engine that scans ads and websites, audits deal jackets, retains records, includes an ad and policy builder, and incorporates training, vendor management, and a forms library. Guardian is the only compliance solution on the market that covers CARS Rule requirements and additional state and federal rules and regulations related to F&I, advertising, marketing, and sales.About ComplyAuto: An innovative tech studio of previous dealership employees, developers, compliance experts, and lawyers, ComplyAuto disrupts the traditional ways dealerships comply with rules and regulations by offering automated, cloud-based solutions. Whether it’s consumer privacy, cybersecurity, HR, employee and customer safety, or F&I, sales and advertising, ComplyAuto offers the most comprehensive suite of compliance solutions to help dealerships do what they do best - sell and service vehicles. With 10,000 dealerships across the country and endorsements from 42+ state dealer associations, ComplyAuto is the leading regulatory compliance organization in the US. www.complyauto.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.