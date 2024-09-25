IWD Awards Training Grant to Iowa Restaurant Association

Submit Release
Central Iowa Job Training Program Grant Awarded to Iowa Restaurant Association

DES MOINES, IOWA – Iowa Workforce Development has awarded a $100,000 grant to the Iowa Restaurant Association, in partnership with the Iowa Latino Hospitality Council (ILHC).

The funding, which comes through the Central Iowa Job Training Program grant, will be used to train 200 Spanish hospitality professionals offering three national certification programs. 

The Central Iowa Jobs Training Program is supports long-term efforts to help unemployed and underemployed individuals in central Iowa develop essential skills to help attain higher-paying jobs. The grant is open to eligible organizations in the following counties: Adair, Boone, Dallas, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hardin, Jasper, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Story, Tama, Warren, or Webster. 

