Kirkwood and IowaWORKS Announce Partnership to Improve Workforce Services in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA – Kirkwood Community College and IowaWORKS today announced a new partnership that will improve the availability and coordination of workforce programs in the Cedar Rapids area.

Effective August 1, 2025, a new location near Kirkwood’s campus will house both the community college’s workforce development programs and the IowaWORKS Cedar Rapids office, serving as the American Job Center (AJC) for the surrounding area. The move will strengthen collaboration across teams that collectively serve employers, deliver professional education and support both current workers and future job seekers.

The existing IowaWORKS office at Lindale Mall (4444 1st Ave NE #436, Cedar Rapids) will cease operations on July 31, 2025. At that time, all services will move to the new Kirkwood location.

Kirkwood’s acquisition of the former Ruffalo Noel Levitz building at 1025 Kirkwood Parkway SW in Cedar Rapids marks a major step in the college’s long-term strategy to streamline services, enhance community partnerships, and meet the evolving needs of Iowa’s workforce.

The newly acquired facility will serve as the central hub for Kirkwood’s Adult Basic Education, Continuing Education and workforce development programs. A key feature of this expansion is the collocation with IowaWORKS, part of the statewide AJC network. This alignment brings career counseling, job search assistance, employer connections and training programs into one location—creating a one-stop destination for education and employment services for students and adults.

“This purchase is about more than a building,” said Kirkwood President Dr. Kristie Fisher “It’s about expanding opportunities, simplifying access and working together to prepare students for successful futures. This is a chance to make an even greater impact than we do already, and I'm very excited about the possibilities.”

Last year, Kirkwood’s Continuing Education division served nearly 30,000 learners–ranging from school-aged children in KICK programs to adults pursuing leisure learning, workforce certifications, and advanced credentials. The division also partners with local employers to deliver custom training and supports state-mandated programs and registered apprenticeships. In addition, it works closely with Kirkwood’s credit programs to build clear, flexible pathways for students looking to start or continue their academic and career journeys. From Jan. 1, 2024, to Jan. 1, 2025, AJC team members in Cedar Rapids provided services to over 33,120 customers.

Today’s partnership also offers a unique opportunity to bring together all four core programs funded under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) for the first time. This includes:

Title I: Adult, Dislocated Worker and Youth services

Title II: Adult Education and Family Literacy, including High School Completion and English as a Second Language

Title III: Wagner-Peyser Employment Services

Title IV: Vocational Rehabilitation

Currently, Titles I, III, and IV operate out of the IowaWORKS office at Lindale Mall. Moving these programs into a shared space with Title II offerings and Kirkwood’s education services represents a major step toward seamless service delivery and program alignment.

“This innovative approach to consolidating educational and workforce services in one location is a testament to the local area’s commitment to accessibility and efficiency,” said East Central Iowa Workforce Development Board Executive Director Tim Carson. “With user experience and performance outcomes at the forefront of this endeavor, the East Central Iowa Workforce Development Board applauds this model of excellence and is fully supportive of this community partnership.”

“At Iowa Workforce Development, we are always looking at how we can improve access to workforce services and create stronger partnerships to create better employment outcomes for Iowans,” said Executive Director of Iowa Workforce Development Beth Townsend. “I am excited about this collaboration with Kirkwood Community College, who has been a long-time workforce partner with us, to create a true one-stop location from which students, adults, and employers can benefit.”

This new center positions Cedar Rapids as a model for regional collaboration and innovation in workforce development–enhancing access, improving outcomes and building stronger connections between education and employment. More information on the office’s hours, services and contact information will be released in the weeks ahead.

"I am thrilled about the new location for the American Job Center. This new facility is a significant win for the Cedar Rapids workforce, providing streamlined access to vital education and employment services,” said Ashley Ferguson, Chair of the East Central Iowa Local Workforce Development Board. “I am excited to see the positive impact this new location will have on our region."

About Kirkwood Continuing Education and Training Services:

Kirkwood Continuing Education notes nearly 30,000 annual enrollments in classes ranging from industry certification to career development to personal enrichment. Over the last 20 years, the number of new jobs created through Kirkwood’s Continuing Education & Training Services has exceeded 14,000.

About IowaWORKS:

IowaWORKS is Iowa’s network of one-stop American Job Centers that collectively provide workforce services for individuals and businesses statewide. Any Iowan can access a wide range of services at one of 18 IowaWORKS locations or online at IowaWORKS.gov. These services–provided both by Iowa Workforce Development and a variety of other partners–include a wide mix of training and job search assistance programs designed to help match Iowans with the employers who need them.

For media inquiries or more information, contact:

Kirkwood Contact:

Justin Hoehn, Director Media Relations and Communications

justin.hoehn@kirkwood.edu, 319-621-6682

Iowa Workforce Development Contact:

Jesse Dougherty, Marketing and Communications Officer

jesse.dougherty@iwd.iowa.gov, 515-229-9136