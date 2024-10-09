WINTERGREEN ANNOUNCES NEW STARLIGHT SPHERES WITH T5 LED BULBS

Wintergreen Lighting® T5 LED Starlight Sphere In Use Wintergreen Lighting® Starlight Spheres Suspended in a Tree Wintergreen Lighting® Starlight Spheres are available in nine colors and three sizes. Wintergreen Lighting® Starlight Sphere Features

Wintergreen, an industry leader in wholesale Christmas lights, proudly announces Wintergreen Lighting® Starlight Spheres with T5 LED bulbs.

We are honored to have built a loyal customer base and encourage you to contact us about your wholesale Christmas lighting needs.” — Dustin Lambert, President, Wintergreen Corporation

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wintergreen Corporation, an industry leader in wholesale Christmas lights, has announced the release of Starlight Spheres with T5 LED bulbs, by Wintergreen Lighting. These new decorative orbs incorporate long-lasting LED lights designed in a classic T5 style, providing an energy-efficient glow reminiscent of traditional incandescent bulbs. Built for year-round use, the Starlight Spheres are weather-resistant and designed to last through the seasons.Available in nine colors and three sizes (6, 7.5, and 10 inches), the Starlight Spheres offer versatility for various lighting displays, whether for holiday decorating or adding ambiance to outdoor spaces. Mix-and-match for custom arrangements suited to different occasions and settings.The energy-efficient LED technology used in Wintergreen LightingStarlight Spheres ensures consistent brightness and durability. If one bulb goes out, the others remain lit. Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, the spheres come with a 22 AWG 72” lead wire for easy installation, even in challenging locations like high branches or overhangs. Additionally, they include a heavy-duty hook for convenient setup, and stackable plugs allow for seamless connection in larger displays. The product is UL certified, ensuring safety and high-quality performance.Wintergreen LightingStarlight Spheres are now available through Wintergreen’s wholesale channel. For more information, visit www.wintergreencorp.com About Wintergreen Corporation:Wintergreen Corporation is an industry leader in wholesale Christmas lights, known for its innovation, quality, deep inventory positions, same day shipping, and expert account team. Working primarily with commercial installers, government entities, and professional designers and decorators, Wintergreen specializes in commercial-grade, wholesale Christmas lights, designed to offer superior performance and durability. Our commitment to excellence is based on building lasting relationships grounded in trust and exceptional customer service. For more information or to become a wholesale customer, visit www.wintergreencorp.com

