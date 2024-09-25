BCM-95: The gold standard in Curcumin extracts continues to lead

Manufacturer of Botanical Extracts

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- For over two decades, BCM-95 has been recognized as the gold standard in curcumin extracts, setting the benchmark for quality, efficacy, and safety. Developed by Arjuna Natural, BCM-95 has consistently been the No. 1 choice for formulators and health professionals worldwide, thanks to its superior bioavailability and extensive scientific backing.BCM-95 is not just another curcumin extract; it’s a product of innovation and rigorous research. What sets BCM-95 apart is its unique formulation, which combines curcuminoids with essential oils of turmeric to significantly enhance absorption and retention in the body without the use of any other ingredients making it 100% turmeric. This proprietary blend has been the subject of numerous clinical studies, showcasing its efficacy in supporting joint health, brain health, overall well-being among many other health benefits.The continued success and trust in BCM-95 are testaments to its unwavering commitment to quality and science. It has become a trusted brand across 74 countries worldwide, recommended by healthcare practitioners and preferred by consumers who seek the best in natural health solutions.Behind BCM-95’s global success is Arjuna Natural, the pioneer and innovator of this curcumin extract. Their relentless dedication to research and development has kept BCM-95 at the forefront of the industry with 90 scientific publications and 42 patents worldwide. While many curcumin products have come and gone, BCM-95 remains a consistent and reliable choice, reinforcing its position as a market leader. Arjuna Natural continues to deliver unparalleled quality to its customers, not only with BCM-95 but also with a range of other branded ingredients that are trusted worldwide.This unique product is protected by patents worldwide, with validity until 2028.

