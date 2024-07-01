ARJUNA FINALIZES NORTH AMERICAN VERTICAL INTEGRATION
Arjuna's US Team now Directing Shoden® Ashwagandha Sales and DistributionDALLAS, TEXAS, USA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arjuna Natural, India’s leading manufacturer and exporter of standardized botanical extracts for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries for more than two decades, is excited to announce the company’s full, vertical integration in North America. Arjuna’s Dallas-based team will now direct all sales, marketing, and distribution activities for its flagship ashwagandha brand Shoden®. This move further strengthens Arjuna’s position as a science-based ingredient solutions provider that places its customers’ success as the paramount objective.
Shoden® is a clinically-tested, purified extract derived from the ashwagandha plant. Using a proprietary process, the full spectrum of Withanolide Glycosides’ (the bio-active component in ashwagandha) in Shoden® are optimized to an industry leading level of 35%. This is by far the highest composition compared to any other ashwagandha extract in the market. Thus, Shoden® offers low-dose efficacy that is supported by extensive clinical studies.
“Arjuna strives for best-in-class customer experience so assuming full responsibility for our Shoden ashwagandha is an important development in our growth plans,” said John Musselman, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “As Arjuna expands clinical research in this important category, we look forward to engaging customers directly throughout North America,” concludes Musselman.
John Musselman
Arjuna Natural LLC
+1 469-586-5220
mail.usa@arjunanatural.com
