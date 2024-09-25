Maine communities gather to honor lives lost in 9/11 attacks (NewsCenter)

Communities across the state held remembrance ceremonies to honor those lost 23 years ago.

BANGOR, Maine — Twenty-three years after nearly 3,000 Americans were killed in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, communities in Maine honored those lost.

At the Bangor International Airport, Maine Troop Greeters, airport staff, and onlookers gathered in remembrance.

"September 11th, 2001, a date that echoed into the dark chambers of memories past, awakened a new generation to the chaos of war on our shore," Senior Vice Commander of Disabled American Veterans State of Maine Kim Slininger said.

Public address announcements followed by moments of silence took place at 8:46 a.m. and 9:03 a.m., the times the North and South Towers were struck.

First responders in Portland held a ceremony at the city's 9/11 Memorial which honors seven Mainers killed in the attacks on Sept. 11.

Attendees honored those lost from the state and remembered the sacrifices made by first responders 23 years ago.

"Culturally what's so important to us is the valor that was on display that day. I believe that anybody going into that situation that day knew exactly what they were going into and how it was likely going to end, and they still went," Portland Fire Division Chief Sean Donaghue said.

Members of Bangor High School’s JROTC held a remembrance ceremony on the waterfront. Students lowered the flag to half-staff and provided a 21 Rifle Salute.

The JROTC members were too young to have lived through the Sept. 11 attacks, but recognized the day's significance.

"How important our past is and how important that is to the future generations growing up," Eva Coombs, battalion commander of the Bangor High School JROTC, said. "We're gonna take this and we're gonna learn from it, and we're going to remember together, and I think it's important for our generation to truly know about the history that's happened."

Army veteran Dusty Fisher said when the Twin Towers were struck in 2001, he was on the phone with his son.

"And I said to him, our lives will never be the same again," Fisher said.

Many at the ceremony recalled how Americans came together to rebuild after the attack and encouraged attendees to carry on that spirit of resilience and unity.

"Just let us remember this," Fisher said.

