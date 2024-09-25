Senator Angus King named "Legislator of the Year" by the Wounded Warrior project (Fox 23)

PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- Maine Independent Senator Angus King has been recognized as this year's "Legislator of the Year" by the Wounded Warrior project.

The annual award is given to a member of Congress who's improved the lives of post-9/11 wounded, ill, and injured veterans.

Over the years, King has pushed several bills armed at improving the lives of veterans.

He was the driving force behind the Pact Act in 2022, which expanded healthcare benefits to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits during their service.

Right now, King says he's working on a bill to help service member transition back to civilian life.

"It turns out the most dangerous, delicate time for veterans is the transition from active duty. One day your in a uniform, you know exactly what your schedule is and what you're supposed to be doing, then your out as a private citizen without that structure," King said.

King is both a member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee and the Senate Armed Services Committee.

We reached out to King's Republican opponent Demi Kouzanas for comment but did not hear back.